SCMIX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Seligman Technology and Information Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$126.85 -0.91 -0.71%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (SLMCX) Primary C (SCICX) Inst (SCMIX) Retirement (SCIRX) Adv (SCIOX) Inst (CCIZX) Inst (CCOYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

33.0%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

Net Assets

$9.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$127.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Seligman Technology and Information Fund

SCMIX | Fund

$126.85

$9.55 B

0.00%

0.91%

SCMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Seligman Technology and Information Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Wick

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of technology and information companies. These companies in which the Fund will concentrate are companies operating in the information technology and communications services sectors, applying a global industry classification standard, as may be amended from time to time, to determine industry/sector classifications, as well as other related industries. These related industry companies may also include companies operating in the consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors, particularly those that are principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements.
By way of example, technology and information companies may include semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, technology hardware, storage and peripherals, software, communication equipment and services, electronic equipment and instruments, internet services and infrastructure, media, health care equipment and supplies, and medical technology companies.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments.
The Fund may invest in securities of large capitalization companies that are well established and can be expected to grow with the market (i.e., growth stocks). The Fund may also invest in small-to-medium size capitalization companies that the Fund’s portfolio managers believe provide opportunities to benefit from the rapidly changing technologies and the expansion of the sectors and industries in which the Fund invests. The Fund invests substantially in common stocks.
The Fund uses a bottom-up stock selection approach. This means that Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) uses extensive in-depth research into specific companies to find those companies that it believes offer significant prospects for future growth.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.
Read More

SCMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.0% -29.2% 72.6% 64.81%
1 Yr 16.0% -40.8% 65.2% 61.80%
3 Yr 9.1%* -40.5% 27.8% 25.00%
5 Yr 8.3%* -30.6% 25.2% 31.34%
10 Yr 9.9%* -15.1% 24.7% 36.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -73.9% 35.7% 31.11%
2021 12.2% -25.6% 45.1% 13.84%
2020 9.7% 1.8% 60.0% 78.77%
2019 8.6% -15.0% 13.7% 29.06%
2018 -3.6% -12.8% 31.5% 63.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.0% -54.1% 72.3% 50.21%
1 Yr 16.0% -62.3% 65.2% 43.16%
3 Yr 9.1%* -40.5% 36.7% 29.91%
5 Yr 8.3%* -30.6% 29.2% 37.31%
10 Yr 9.9%* -15.1% 25.4% 60.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -73.9% 35.7% 31.11%
2021 12.2% -25.6% 45.1% 13.84%
2020 9.7% 1.8% 60.0% 78.77%
2019 8.6% -15.0% 13.7% 29.06%
2018 -3.6% -12.8% 31.5% 73.66%

NAV & Total Return History

SCMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCMIX Category Low Category High SCMIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.55 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 5.13%
Number of Holdings 74 10 397 33.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.67 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 10.17%
Weighting of Top 10 38.91% 7.6% 100.0% 73.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.86%
  2. Lam Research Corp 5.64%
  3. Broadcom Inc 3.90%
  4. Teradyne Inc 3.73%
  5. Microsoft Corp 3.63%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.61%
  7. Synopsys Inc 3.34%
  8. Applied Materials Inc 3.32%
  9. Synaptics Inc 3.18%
  10. Micron Technology Inc 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCMIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.56% 68.59% 100.53% 56.78%
Cash 		1.29% -0.53% 15.91% 41.95%
Other 		0.11% -1.08% 26.87% 18.22%
Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 4.72% 7.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 2.84% 9.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 77.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCMIX % Rank
Technology 		80.99% 2.80% 100.00% 28.39%
Communication Services 		10.05% 0.00% 97.05% 45.76%
Industrials 		3.78% 0.00% 38.68% 24.15%
Financial Services 		2.74% 0.00% 38.36% 61.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.27% 0.00% 32.97% 66.95%
Healthcare 		0.17% 0.00% 25.57% 52.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 76.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 82.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 76.69%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 80.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 76.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCMIX % Rank
US 		95.32% 19.45% 100.53% 13.98%
Non US 		3.24% 0.00% 80.40% 86.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCMIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		97.01% 0.00% 100.00% 84.51%
Corporate 		2.99% 0.00% 84.44% 13.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.68% 76.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 76.23%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 76.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCMIX % Rank
US 		0.03% 0.00% 4.36% 7.20%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 76.69%

SCMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.08% 3.60% 54.55%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.03% 1.95% 73.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 29.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 28.26%

Sales Fees

SCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.69% 281.00% 32.61%

SCMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCMIX Category Low Category High SCMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 80.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCMIX Category Low Category High SCMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.09% -2.30% 2.08% 20.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Wick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1990

32.43

32.4%

Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University

Shekhar Pramanick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2013

8.99

9.0%

Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.

Sanjay Devgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2013

8.99

9.0%

Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.

Jeetil Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Jeetil Patel is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel has 18 years of investment industry experience focused on the internet and media industries. Mr. Patel joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a managing director and senior internet analyst for Deutsche Bank Securities, and during his tenure there he was included in Institutional Investor’s All-American Research Team four times. Prior to that, Mr. Patel was a research associate with Hambrecht & Quist. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in international economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Vimal Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Vimal Patel is a senior portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel focuses on consumer electronics, telematics, and computers & peripherals companies. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014, he was a vice president covering technology and business services for Bertram Capital. Before that, Mr. Patel was a principal at Sierra Ventures, a technology venture capital firm, where he covered consumer technologies, mobile, hardware, advanced materials and cleantech. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Israel Hernandez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

