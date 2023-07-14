Home
SGI U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
SCLVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.59 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SCLVX) Primary C (SMLVX) A (LVSMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$36.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Summit Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    2642261
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harden

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stocks of U.S. issuers with small market capitalizations. A small market capitalization issuer generally is considered to be one whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes the investment, similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index is a small cap stock market index measuring the performance of approximately 2,000 small cap U.S. companies. As of May 7, 2021, the minimum market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index was $257.1 million and the largest stock was $7.3 billion. The Fund’s investments will generally consist of securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded in the U.S. on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Adviser attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in U.S. equity securities that lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to the Russell 2000® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. The Fund invests in stocks that often exhibit less volatile stock price patterns, strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks, due to environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

The Fund may sell a stock if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, or legal risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

Read More

SCLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -14.5% 140.9% 93.04%
1 Yr 3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 77.33%
3 Yr 6.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 55.11%
5 Yr -2.6%* -23.8% 9.2% 49.45%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -59.3% 118.2% 6.46%
2021 8.4% -17.3% 18.6% 20.24%
2020 -4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 97.69%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 58.72%
2018 -3.1% -20.0% 0.2% 17.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -17.6% 140.9% 86.76%
1 Yr 3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 70.73%
3 Yr 6.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 54.31%
5 Yr -2.6%* -23.8% 10.7% 55.93%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -59.3% 118.2% 6.46%
2021 8.4% -17.3% 18.6% 20.24%
2020 -4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 97.69%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 58.72%
2018 -3.1% -19.9% 0.2% 35.35%

NAV & Total Return History

SCLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCLVX Category Low Category High SCLVX % Rank
Net Assets 36.5 M 1.48 M 120 B 92.77%
Number of Holdings 112 2 2519 61.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.72 M 213 K 4.6 B 89.56%
Weighting of Top 10 26.00% 2.8% 101.7% 18.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Logitech International Sa 3.43%
  2. Murphy USA Inc 2.94%
  3. Evolent Health Inc A 2.91%
  4. Werner Enterprises Inc 2.89%
  5. Repligen Corp 2.86%
  6. Five9 Inc 2.86%
  7. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc 2.79%
  8. Acushnet Holdings Corp 2.76%
  9. Life Storage Inc 2.72%
  10. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 25.32% 100.32% 57.91%
Cash 		2.10% -79.10% 74.68% 41.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 86.87%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 84.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 86.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 86.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLVX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.32% 0.00% 35.52% 25.85%
Healthcare 		17.29% 0.00% 26.53% 8.84%
Industrials 		17.12% 2.46% 37.42% 49.83%
Consumer Defense 		12.85% 0.00% 18.87% 1.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 0.99% 47.79% 61.56%
Technology 		6.71% 0.00% 54.70% 97.11%
Utilities 		6.57% 0.00% 18.58% 3.06%
Real Estate 		6.12% 0.00% 29.43% 64.63%
Basic Materials 		3.04% 0.00% 18.66% 88.78%
Energy 		1.43% 0.00% 37.72% 87.76%
Communication Services 		1.27% 0.00% 14.85% 80.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLVX % Rank
US 		97.04% 24.89% 100.00% 36.20%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 36.31% 79.97%

SCLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.01% 13.16% 24.06%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 91.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 37.05%

Sales Fees

SCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 70.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 1.00% 314.00% 93.11%

SCLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCLVX Category Low Category High SCLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 88.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCLVX Category Low Category High SCLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -2.40% 2.49% 76.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.

Richard Thawley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Richard joined SGI in 2013 as an Investment Analyst. He earned a BS in business management from Brigham Young University. From 2009 to 2010, upon graduation, he worked as a marketing analyst for Aegon N.V., a multinational life insurance, pension and asset management firm. From 2010 to 2011, he worked as an analyst at Provident Generation. From 2012 to 2013, he worked at BYU Broadcasting as a research analyst. Richard assists in the daily management and analysis of individual equities of SGI's low volatility strategies. Richard is an automotive and motorsports enthusiast, and he enjoys contemporary music, movies, and volunteering at the Sundance Film Festival.

Aash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

