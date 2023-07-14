Home
SEI Institutional Managed Trust Multi-Asset Capital Stability Fund

mutual fund
SCLAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.07 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Inst (SCLAX) Primary Inst (SMLYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Multi-Asset Capital Stability Fund

SCLAX | Fund

$10.07

$683 M

1.84%

$0.18

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$683 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Multi-Asset Capital Stability Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 09, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    64859142
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leon Zhu

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will attempt to manage the risk of loss while still seeking to generate some growth by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. Managing the risk of loss does not mean preventing losses, but rather managing the Fund in a manner intended to limit the level of losses that the Fund could incur over any particular period. The Fund's investments are

expected to include U.S. debt obligations and investment grade bonds, and, to a lesser extent, riskier asset classes as detailed below, such as equities and non-investment grade securities (also known as junk bonds). The asset classes used and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund may allocate all or a portion of its assets using a "risk parity" approach that seeks to balance anticipated drawdown risk (peak-to-trough decline in asset value) across all capital market exposures in the Fund. This approach may result in asset classes with lower perceived drawdown risk, e.g. high-quality government bonds, having a greater notional allocation within the Fund's portfolio than they would otherwise receive in a non-risk parity approach. Notional allocation generally refers to the Fund's use of one or more derivative contracts to obtain exposure to a potential gain or loss on the market value of the instruments underlying the Fund's derivative contracts (e.g., a security, basket of securities or index). The market value of such underlying instruments generally exceeds the amount of cash or assets required to establish or maintain the derivative contracts.

The Fund may further adjust asset allocations and capital market exposures based on realized and expected measures of drawdown risk with the goal of managing the Fund's total drawdown risk. This may result in the Fund increasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived falling drawdown risk and decreasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived rising drawdown risk.

The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and warrants, of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund's fixed income investments may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and debentures, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks, as well as entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income

instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.

The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps, including single security swaps, to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Due to the Fund's structure and level of turnover, derivative instruments may be an efficient method of obtaining exposure to various types of markets. Futures contracts may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign sovereign bond markets. Index futures and securities index swaps may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign equity markets. Interest rate swaps may be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. Options may be used to gain exposure to or hedge risks in U.S. and foreign equity and fixed income markets. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities. Foreign currency forward rate agreements may be used to hedge all or a portion of the currency risk resulting from investments in non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts and options. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.

Read More

SCLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -5.1% 5.7% 54.68%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.2% 3.7% 5.76%
3 Yr -0.5%* -10.6% 1.0% 6.82%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 3.5% 4.80%
10 Yr 0.1%* -2.8% 1.0% 9.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -39.5% -1.5% 3.62%
2021 -0.5% -4.4% 4.2% 57.04%
2020 0.7% -5.7% 4.1% 85.04%
2019 0.8% 0.8% 4.1% 99.21%
2018 -0.2% -3.1% -0.2% 0.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.4% 5.6% 53.96%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.2% 3.7% 5.04%
3 Yr -0.5%* -10.6% 5.7% 6.82%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 3.8% 7.26%
10 Yr 0.1%* -2.7% 2.4% 57.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -39.5% -1.5% 3.62%
2021 -0.5% -4.4% 4.2% 57.04%
2020 0.7% -5.7% 4.1% 85.04%
2019 0.8% 0.8% 4.1% 99.21%
2018 -0.2% -3.1% 0.1% 1.61%

NAV & Total Return History

SCLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCLAX Category Low Category High SCLAX % Rank
Net Assets 683 M 9 M 6.08 B 35.97%
Number of Holdings 239 3 7774 16.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M -56 M 5.07 B 71.22%
Weighting of Top 10 23.10% 10.9% 102.4% 96.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 18.38%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.64%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.09%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.63%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.63%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.57%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.57%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.57%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.57%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 6.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLAX % Rank
Cash 		76.00% -54.98% 76.00% 1.44%
Bonds 		16.79% 0.00% 130.40% 99.28%
Stocks 		7.21% -1.95% 57.00% 96.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 3.97% 97.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 82.73%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 76.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLAX % Rank
Technology 		20.58% 0.00% 25.62% 28.78%
Financial Services 		13.98% 0.00% 20.10% 61.87%
Healthcare 		11.77% 0.00% 19.76% 67.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.28% 0.00% 12.36% 25.18%
Industrials 		9.12% 0.00% 29.86% 82.01%
Communication Services 		8.69% 0.00% 11.71% 11.51%
Consumer Defense 		6.85% 0.00% 22.77% 42.45%
Energy 		6.43% 0.00% 27.98% 19.42%
Basic Materials 		4.42% 0.00% 8.71% 35.97%
Real Estate 		3.55% 0.00% 78.69% 66.91%
Utilities 		3.33% 0.00% 91.26% 43.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLAX % Rank
US 		5.59% -1.96% 56.43% 96.40%
Non US 		1.62% -2.14% 14.08% 83.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.12% 1.69% 100.00% 2.16%
Government 		19.42% 0.00% 62.10% 80.58%
Corporate 		0.47% 0.00% 73.91% 97.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.66% 79.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 61.25% 99.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 20.03% 84.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCLAX % Rank
US 		12.72% 0.00% 130.40% 99.28%
Non US 		4.07% -1.54% 27.51% 91.37%

SCLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.07% 3.13% 27.41%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 78.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 87.93%

Sales Fees

SCLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 88.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% 89.39%

SCLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCLAX Category Low Category High SCLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.84% 0.00% 4.22% 80.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCLAX Category Low Category High SCLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.30% 3.99% 97.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leon Zhu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2012

10.15

10.2%

Leon Zhu is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Multi-Asset Solutions at AB, and has been Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Risk Allocation products since 2012. Previously, he served as director of Quantitative Research, a position he held for 10 years. Mr. Zhu joined AllianceBernstein L.P. in 1995. Zhu was also a member of the Investment Policy Group for the AllianceBernstein L.P.’s Global Diversified Strategies hedge funds from its inception in 2002 until 2014. Before joining AB as a quantitative analyst in 1995, he was a consultant at Princeton Consultants. Zhu holds a BS in mathematics from Yale University and an MA in mathematics from Princeton University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Steven Treftz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Daniel Loewy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision-making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Ashwin Alankar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Ashwin Alankar, Ph.D., is Head of Global Asset Allocation of Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Alankar is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. He joined Janus Capital in August 2014. Prior to joining Janus Capital, Mr. Alankar was Co-Chief Investment Officer of AllianceBernstein’s Tail Risk Parity products and a senior portfolio manager of the firm’s systematic multi-asset class alternative investment efforts from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Alankar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

James Smigiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

