YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
Net Assets
$33.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.8%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
write (sell) call options on at least 80% of its equity securities
invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies included in the Fund’s benchmark*
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.
|Period
|SCJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|13.04%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|19.13%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|20.51%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|88.74%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|37.57%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|73.79%
|2019
|3.0%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.7%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|SCJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|13.04%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|18.26%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|18.59%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|88.74%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|38.15%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|82.76%
|2019
|3.0%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.7%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|SCJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCJIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.5 M
|25
|17.4 B
|76.78%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|2
|508
|19.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.98 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|88.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.82%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCJIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|43.51%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|45.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|27.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|41.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|33.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|29.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCJIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.73%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|53.78%
|Financial Services
|15.86%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|15.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.16%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|14.29%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|8.40%
|Consumer Defense
|9.48%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|17.23%
|Healthcare
|9.25%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|89.92%
|Industrials
|8.94%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|72.69%
|Utilities
|4.12%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|18.49%
|Energy
|4.01%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|84.03%
|Basic Materials
|2.26%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|87.82%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|86.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCJIX % Rank
|US
|97.49%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|27.48%
|Non US
|1.05%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|78.63%
|SCJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|37.86%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|15.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|14.29%
|SCJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SCJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|84.38%
|SCJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCJIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.79%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|31.97%
|SCJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SCJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCJIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|27.87%
|SCJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2017
4.46
4.5%
Paul Townsen began his career with Crossmark in 1993. Mr. Townsen’s responsibilities have included portfolio management, portfolio analytics, allocation maintenance, soft dollar management, and numerous other leadership positions. Mr. Townsen has been involved with equity index trading for Crossmark’s institutional clients for eighteen years. As a senior equity and derivatives trader, his years of experience bring a strong knowledge of the unique factors associated with equity index trading. Mr. Townsen also brings expertise in trading taxable and tax-exempt bonds, as he previously served as Crossmark’s head bond trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
