The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity-linked notes designed to generate high income while providing some downside protection in the event of broad equity market downturns and also providing equity market upside participation. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. Equity-linked notes (ELNs) are counted toward the foregoing 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is a U.S. issuer, including whether (i) its principal securities trading market (i.e., a U.S. stock exchange, NASDAQ or over-the-counter markets) is in the U.S.; (ii) it (alone or through its consolidated subsidiaries) derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made, or services performed in the U.S.; (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the U.S.; or (iv) its “country of risk” is the U.S. as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and ELNs. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are trusts that sell equity and/or debt securities to investors and use the proceeds to invest in real estate or interests therein. ELNs are hybrid derivative-type instruments that are specially designed to combine the characteristics of investing in one or more underlying equity securities or an index of equity securities and a related equity derivative, such as a put or call option, in a single note form (typically senior, unsecured debt) issued by financial institutions. The Fund will invest in ELNs that reference either a broad-based equity security index or an exchange-traded fund that passively tracks such an index. The Fund’s portfolio of ELNs will be constituted by positions in short-term ELNs issued by a diversified group of U.S. and international financial institutions and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund’s investment in ELNs can represent up to 50% of the Fund’s net assets, but is expected to be in the range of 15% to 50%. The Fund’s investment in ELNs will be adjusted periodically to achieve the Fund’s desired yield. The Fund’s investment in ELNs may result in significant exposure to the financial services sector. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including equity index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances. The Fund can hold long and short positions in equity index futures to hedge against adverse movements in the equity markets. A long position involves the Fund buying a derivative with the anticipation of a price increase of the underlying asset, and a short position involves the Fund writing (selling) a derivative with the anticipation of a price decrease of the underlying asset. The portfolio managers aim to construct a diversified portfolio that generates high income while providing downside protection against broad equity market drawdowns and providing equity market upside participation. The equity portion of the Fund's portfolio will be constructed using quantitative models that generate broad-based large-cap equity market indices developed by Invesco's affiliate, Invesco Indexing LLC, or third-party index providers (the Equity portfolio). The indices will be constructed based on factors to which the portfolio managers seek to gain market exposure, including but not limited to, momentum, value, quality and low volatility. The factors and their relative weighting will change over time based on the portfolio managers' views on the relative strength of each factor and market conditions. The equity portion of the portfolio will therefore change over time. The portfolio managers also seek to construct a portion of the Fund’s portfolio in high-income, short-term ELNs with a focus on downside protection (the ELN portfolio). The portfolio managers seek to enhance portfolio diversification by staggering the maturity dates of the ELNs to create more consistent returns over time. The portion of the ELN portfolio maintained in cash and cash equivalents is aimed at providing additional downside protection by limiting the ELN portfolio’s exposure to broad equity market risk. The portion of the Fund’s assets allocated between the Equity portfolio and ELN portfolio will be actively adjusted on a periodic basis to balance yield targets, equity participation with less volatility, and downside protection. As part of the Fund's investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund's portfolio managers also consider quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer's fundamentals, and assesses whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers' assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund's portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment. The Fund may hold up to 25% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including treasury bills and money market funds, outside of the ELN portfolio in an effort to maintain high liquidity and a downside buffer. In attempting to meet its investment objective or to manage subscription and redemption requests, the Fund engages in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.