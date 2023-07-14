Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
32.3%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$9.55 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.9%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.3%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|67.81%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|86.70%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|59.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|71.89%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|56.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|64.00%
|2021
|6.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|34.38%
|2020
|6.8%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|92.92%
|2019
|6.5%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|68.97%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|87.10%
|Period
|SCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.3%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|53.22%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|61.97%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|63.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|74.61%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|85.42%
* Annualized
|SCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.55 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|2.99%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|10
|397
|30.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.67 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|8.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.91%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|71.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCICX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.56%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|54.66%
|Cash
|1.29%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|39.83%
|Other
|0.11%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|16.10%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|5.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|5.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|14.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCICX % Rank
|Technology
|80.99%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|26.27%
|Communication Services
|10.05%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|43.64%
|Industrials
|3.78%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|22.03%
|Financial Services
|2.74%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|58.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.27%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|64.83%
|Healthcare
|0.17%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|47.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|11.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|33.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|11.44%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|20.76%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|19.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCICX % Rank
|US
|95.32%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|11.86%
|Non US
|3.24%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|84.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCICX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|97.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.30%
|Corporate
|2.99%
|0.00%
|84.44%
|11.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.68%
|8.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|8.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|8.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCICX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|4.36%
|5.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|8.90%
|SCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|9.52%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|71.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|26.09%
|SCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|25.93%
|SCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|28.80%
|SCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|28.81%
|SCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|78.70%
|SCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1990
32.43
32.4%
Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2013
8.99
9.0%
Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2013
8.99
9.0%
Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Jeetil Patel is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel has 18 years of investment industry experience focused on the internet and media industries. Mr. Patel joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a managing director and senior internet analyst for Deutsche Bank Securities, and during his tenure there he was included in Institutional Investor’s All-American Research Team four times. Prior to that, Mr. Patel was a research associate with Hambrecht & Quist. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in international economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Vimal Patel is a senior portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel focuses on consumer electronics, telematics, and computers & peripherals companies. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014, he was a vice president covering technology and business services for Bertram Capital. Before that, Mr. Patel was a principal at Sierra Ventures, a technology venture capital firm, where he covered consumer technologies, mobile, hardware, advanced materials and cleantech. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
