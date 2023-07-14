Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities, including securities subject to the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax, with income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund may invest its remaining assets in

cash, cash equivalents and certain taxable debt instruments. There are no limits on the fund’s effective maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual securities in which the fund may invest. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser tries to manage risk as much as possible. Based on the subadviser’s analysis of municipalities, credit risk, market trends and investment cycles, the subadviser attempts to invest more of the fund’s assets in undervalued municipal securities and less in overvalued municipal securities taking into consideration maturity, sector, credit, state and supply and demand levels.

The subadviser also attempts to identify and invest in municipal issuers with improving credit and avoid those with deteriorating credit. The fund invests in securities rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. The subadviser may retain securities if the rating of the security falls below investment grade and the subadviser deems retention of the security to be in the best interests of the fund.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as treasury futures) to use as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks.