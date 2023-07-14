Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$36.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.5%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities, including securities subject to the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax, with income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund may invest its remaining assets in
cash, cash equivalents and certain taxable debt instruments. There are no limits on the fund’s effective maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual securities in which the fund may invest. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.
In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser tries to manage risk as much as possible. Based on the subadviser’s analysis of municipalities, credit risk, market trends and investment cycles, the subadviser attempts to invest more of the fund’s assets in undervalued municipal securities and less in overvalued municipal securities taking into consideration maturity, sector, credit, state and supply and demand levels.
The subadviser also attempts to identify and invest in municipal issuers with improving credit and avoid those with deteriorating credit. The fund invests in securities rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. The subadviser may retain securities if the rating of the security falls below investment grade and the subadviser deems retention of the security to be in the best interests of the fund.
In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as treasury futures) to use as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks.
|Period
|SCFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|11.28%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|15.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|79.77%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|36.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|16.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|44.30%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|95.84%
|2020
|1.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|7.11%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|53.47%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|69.13%
|Period
|SCFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|11.34%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|10.23%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|80.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|37.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|17.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|44.30%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|95.84%
|2020
|1.0%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|7.17%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|54.85%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|70.63%
|SCFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.4 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|96.11%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|1
|14000
|91.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|80.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.46%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|9.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFTX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.93%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|29.60%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|70.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|83.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|82.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|82.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|82.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFTX % Rank
|Municipal
|95.39%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|80.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.61%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|17.53%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|82.93%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|83.22%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|84.72%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|83.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCFTX % Rank
|US
|99.93%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|13.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|97.16%
|SCFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|33.47%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|84.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|44.29%
|SCFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|92.14%
|SCFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.09%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|58.47%
|SCFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCFTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|85.09%
|SCFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 1994
28.38
28.4%
Ronald Schwartz joined Seix Investment Advisors LLC’ predecessor firm in 1988 and currently serves as Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director and leads the Investment Grade Tax-Exempt group at Seix Investment Advisors LLC. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group, which determines firm-wide asset allocation policy. He has worked in investment management since 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 07, 2018
3.98
4.0%
Dusty Self is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Seix Investment Advisors LLC and provides analysis for all the Investment Grade Tax-Exempt Bond Funds. Ms. Self began her career as a portfolio specialist and then as a performance analyst at Seix Investment Advisors’ predecessor firm. She has worked in investment management since 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...