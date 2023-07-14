Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.5%
Net Assets
$310 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.2%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Undernormalcircumstances,thefundinvestsatleast80%ofitsnetassetsinU.S.-tradedequitysecuritiesof small-capitalizationcompanies.U.S.-tradedequitysecuritiesmayincludeAmericanDepositaryReceipts(“ADRs”).Asofthedateofthisprospectus,thefund’ssubadviserconsiderssmall-capitalizationcompaniesforthispurposetobethosecompanies that, atthetimeofinitialpurchase,havemarketcapitalizations generallywithintherangeofcompaniesincludedintheRussell2000® Indexonarollingthree-yearbasis.Onthisbasis,asofDecember 31, 2021,thetotalmarketcapitalizationrangeofcompaniesincludedintheRussell2000® Indexoverthepastthreeyearswas $2.42millionto$25.52billion.Asa resultofitsinvestment strategy, the fundmayfocusits investmentsinoneormoresectors.
Inselectinginvestmentsforpurchaseandsale,thesubadviserchoosescompaniesthatitbelievesareundervaluedinthemarketrelativetotheindustrysectorandthecompany’sownvaluationhistory.Thesubadviserevaluatespotentialcatalyststhatmaycauseanupwardre-ratingofthestock’svaluation.Thecommonstockspurchasedforthefundgenerallypaydividendsatthetimeofpurchaseorareexpectedtopaydividendssoonaftertheirpurchase.
|Period
|SCETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|78.95%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|86.29%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|75.56%
|5 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|88.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|85.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|85.03%
|2021
|3.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|57.44%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|91.64%
|2019
|2.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|92.11%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|74.67%
|Period
|SCETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|73.68%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|79.19%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|75.57%
|5 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|91.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|83.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|85.03%
|2021
|3.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|57.44%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|91.64%
|2019
|2.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|92.11%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|82.04%
|SCETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCETX % Rank
|Net Assets
|310 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|61.18%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|2
|2519
|77.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|81 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|45.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.15%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|17.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCETX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.37%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|77.44%
|Cash
|3.63%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|21.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|50.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|50.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|49.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|50.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCETX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.89%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|6.12%
|Financial Services
|22.42%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|7.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.28%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|53.23%
|Technology
|11.12%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|83.67%
|Real Estate
|5.32%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|70.58%
|Energy
|5.28%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|65.48%
|Healthcare
|4.75%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|95.41%
|Basic Materials
|4.61%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|51.53%
|Utilities
|3.13%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|28.57%
|Consumer Defense
|2.72%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|78.57%
|Communication Services
|1.49%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|78.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCETX % Rank
|US
|85.38%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|94.95%
|Non US
|10.99%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|3.20%
|SCETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|39.08%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|50.00%
|SCETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|72.24%
|SCETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCETX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|62.35%
|SCETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SCETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCETX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|22.24%
|SCETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 1997
25.35
25.4%
Mr. Barner, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors, began his investment career in 1985. He worked as an investment consultant, first for Shearson Lehman Brothers (1985-1989) and subsequently at Drexel Burnham Lambert (1989-1990). In 1990 he joined Trusco Capital Management, Ceredex’s predecessor firm, and continued his work there for the next 18 years. At Trusco, he began in various client service and analytical roles. In 1995, he was appointed Portfolio Manager of the firm's small cap value strategy. He has served as the strategy's sole portfolio since that time and has helped lead the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
