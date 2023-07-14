Mr. Barner, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors, began his investment career in 1985. He worked as an investment consultant, first for Shearson Lehman Brothers (1985-1989) and subsequently at Drexel Burnham Lambert (1989-1990). In 1990 he joined Trusco Capital Management, Ceredex’s predecessor firm, and continued his work there for the next 18 years. At Trusco, he began in various client service and analytical roles. In 1995, he was appointed Portfolio Manager of the firm's small cap value strategy. He has served as the strategy's sole portfolio since that time and has helped lead the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.