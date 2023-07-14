Home
SCCVX (Mutual Fund)

AB Small Cap Value Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.24 -0.12 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Adv (SCYVX) Primary A (SCAVX) C (SCCVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$671 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SCCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Small Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James MacGregor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this policy, small-capitalization companies are those that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2000® Value Index and the greater of $2.5 billion or the largest company in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was between $34 million and $14.0 billion. 
The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to be undervalued, using the Adviser’s fundamental value approach. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose long-term earnings power is not reflected in the current market price of the securities. 
The Adviser looks for companies with attractive valuation (for example, with low price to book value ratios) and compelling quality factors (for example, momentum and return on equity). The Adviser then uses this information to calculate an expected return. Returns and rankings are updated on a daily basis. The rankings are used to determine prospective candidates for further fundamental research and, subsequently, possible addition to the Fund. Typically, the Adviser’s fundamental research analysts focus their research on the most attractive 20% of the companies in the small-capitalization universe as defined above. 
The Adviser typically projects a company’s financial performance over a full economic cycle, including a trough and a peak, within the context of forecasts for real economic growth, inflation and interest rate changes. The Adviser focuses on the valuation implied by the current price, relative to the earnings the company is projected to generate five years from now, or “normalized” earnings, assuming average mid‑economic cycle growth for the fifth year. 
The Adviser generally sells a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when return trends are favorable. Typically, growth in the size of a company’s market capitalization relative to other domestically traded companies will not cause the Adviser to dispose of the security. 
The Adviser seeks to manage the overall portfolio volatility relative to the Russell 2000® Value Index by favoring promising securities that offer the best balance between return and targeted risk. 
Read More

SCCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -10.6% 21.3% 96.13%
1 Yr -0.3% -16.4% 28.1% 80.43%
3 Yr 10.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.98%
5 Yr -2.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 57.28%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -36.7% 212.9% 78.68%
2021 11.7% -38.4% 60.6% 37.92%
2020 0.8% -9.3% 66.8% 50.69%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 53.73%
2018 -4.8% -12.3% -1.2% 38.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -12.9% 21.3% 92.04%
1 Yr -0.3% -16.4% 46.4% 76.39%
3 Yr 10.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.29%
5 Yr -2.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 67.56%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -36.7% 212.9% 78.68%
2021 11.7% -38.4% 60.6% 37.92%
2020 0.8% -7.6% 66.8% 50.69%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 53.98%
2018 -4.8% -12.3% -1.2% 61.19%

NAV & Total Return History

SCCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCCVX Category Low Category High SCCVX % Rank
Net Assets 671 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 37.34%
Number of Holdings 93 10 1551 60.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M 812 K 2.82 B 42.73%
Weighting of Top 10 16.07% 4.8% 95.7% 59.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 3.08%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 14.38% 100.16% 34.27%
Cash 		1.06% -52.43% 47.85% 65.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 62.04%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 61.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 61.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 62.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.82% 0.00% 35.71% 39.61%
Industrials 		18.70% 0.65% 48.61% 39.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.91% 0.00% 51.62% 26.48%
Real Estate 		9.77% 0.00% 44.41% 30.85%
Technology 		8.70% 0.00% 34.03% 56.24%
Healthcare 		5.88% 0.00% 25.76% 51.42%
Energy 		5.84% 0.00% 29.42% 69.80%
Consumer Defense 		3.58% 0.00% 13.22% 56.02%
Basic Materials 		2.96% 0.00% 67.30% 85.78%
Utilities 		2.81% 0.00% 13.86% 39.17%
Communication Services 		2.03% 0.00% 24.90% 59.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCVX % Rank
US 		94.02% 11.42% 100.16% 57.92%
Non US 		4.93% 0.00% 78.53% 31.02%

SCCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.05% 37.36% 18.78%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 57.42%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

SCCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 59.18%

Trading Fees

SCCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 7.00% 252.00% 46.91%

SCCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCCVX Category Low Category High SCCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 71.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCCVX Category Low Category High SCCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.65% -1.43% 4.13% 95.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James MacGregor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Chief Investment Officer—Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities James MacGregor was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as CIO of Canadian Value Equities. From 2004 to 2009, MacGregor was director of research of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities, overseeing coverage of companies for the Small-Cap and Small/Mid-Cap Value services. He started as a research analyst covering the banking, energy, industrial commodity, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries for those same services. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, MacGregor was a sell-side research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered US packaging and Canadian paper stocks. He holds a BA in economics from McGill University, an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. MacGregor is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Erik Turenchalk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

To be provided.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

