Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$187 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCCUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Income Advantage U.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Devine

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity-linked notes designed to generate high income while providing some downside protection in the event of broad equity market downturns and also providing equity market upside participation. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. Equity-linked notes (ELNs) are counted toward the foregoing 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is a U.S. issuer, including whether (i) its principal securities trading market (i.e., a U.S. stock exchange, NASDAQ or over-the-counter markets) is in the U.S.; (ii) it (alone or through its consolidated subsidiaries) derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made, or services performed in the U.S.; (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the U.S.; or (iv) its “country of risk” is the U.S. as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg.The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and ELNs. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are trusts that sell equity and/or debt securities to investors and use the proceeds to invest in real estate or interests therein. ELNs are hybrid derivative-type instruments that are specially designed to combine the characteristics of investing in one or more underlying equity securities or an index of equity securities and a related equity derivative, such as a put or call option, in a single note form (typically senior, unsecured debt) issued by financial institutions. The Fund will invest in ELNs that reference either a broad-based equity security index or an exchange-traded fund that passively tracks such an index. The Fund’s portfolio of ELNs will be constituted by positions in short-term ELNs issued by a diversified group of U.S. and international financial institutions and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund’s investment in ELNs can represent up to 50% of the Fund’s net assets, but is expected to be in the range of 15% to 50%. The Fund’s investment in ELNs will be adjusted periodically to achieve the Fund’s desired yield. The Fund’s investment in ELNs may result in significant exposure to the financial services sector.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including equity index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances. The Fund can hold long and short positions in equity index futures to hedge against adverse movements in the equity markets. A long position involves the Fund buying a derivative with the anticipation of a price increase of the underlying asset, and a short position involves the Fund writing (selling) a derivative with the anticipation of a price decrease of the underlying asset.The portfolio managers aim to construct a diversified portfolio that generates high income while providing downside protection against broad equity market drawdowns and providing equity market upside participation. The equity portion of the Fund's portfolio will be constructed using quantitative models that generate broad-based large-cap equity market indices developed by Invesco's affiliate, Invesco Indexing LLC, or third-party index providers (the Equity portfolio). The indices will be constructed based on factors to which the portfolio managers seek to gain market exposure, including but not limited to, momentum, value, quality and low volatility. The factors and their relative weighting will change over time based on the portfolio managers' views on the relative strength of each factor and market conditions. The equity portion of the portfolio will therefore change over time.The portfolio managers also seek to construct a portion of the Fund’s portfolio in high-income, short-term ELNs with a focus on downside protection (the ELN portfolio). The portfolio managers seek to enhance portfolio diversification by staggering the maturity dates of the ELNs to create more consistent returns over time. The portion of the ELN portfolio maintained in cash and cash equivalents is aimed at providing additional downside protection by limiting the ELN portfolio’s exposure to broad equity market risk. The portion of the Fund’s assets allocated between the Equity portfolio and ELN portfolio will be actively adjusted on a periodic basis to balance yield targets, equity participation with less volatility, and downside protection.As part of the Fund's investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund's portfolio managers also consider quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer's fundamentals, and assesses whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers' assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund's portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment.The Fund may hold up to 25% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including treasury bills and money market funds, outside of the ELN portfolio in an effort to maintain high liquidity and a downside buffer.In attempting to meet its investment objective or to manage subscription and redemption requests, the Fund engages in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

SCCUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -88.2% 43.3% 74.82%
1 Yr 4.6% -11.4% 81.7% 98.01%
3 Yr 0.1%* -1.8% 22.6% 99.59%
5 Yr -3.5%* 3.1% 19.7% 99.12%
10 Yr -0.5%* 2.0% 19.2% 99.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -26.7% 285.0% 83.68%
2021 4.0% -32.1% 76.3% 90.56%
2020 -1.7% -62.4% 16.7% 23.80%
2019 2.5% -72.0% 37.9% 24.33%
2018 -2.5% -61.4% 31.0% 81.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -88.1% 43.3% 75.04%
1 Yr 4.6% -11.4% 86.0% 97.10%
3 Yr 0.1%* -1.8% 22.6% 99.24%
5 Yr -3.5%* 2.7% 19.7% 98.54%
10 Yr -0.5%* 1.8% 19.2% 99.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -26.7% 285.0% 83.68%
2021 4.0% -32.1% 76.3% 90.56%
2020 -1.7% -37.1% 17.4% 53.88%
2019 2.5% -9.5% 37.9% 64.45%
2018 -2.5% -27.9% 32.2% 93.23%

NAV & Total Return History

SCCUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCCUX Category Low Category High SCCUX % Rank
Net Assets 187 M 390 K 131 B 78.79%
Number of Holdings 353 2 1654 3.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 1.44 K 28.6 B 57.86%
Weighting of Top 10 60.72% 5.3% 100.0% 20.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  2. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  3. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  4. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  5. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  6. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  7. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  8. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  9. Equity Linked Note 28.20%
  10. Equity Linked Note 28.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCUX % Rank
Stocks 		52.36% 51.79% 144.97% 99.81%
Bonds 		28.20% 0.00% 71.66% 78.87%
Cash 		19.44% -78.75% 44.25% 0.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 23.40% 79.06%
Other 		0.00% -8.78% 26.80% 76.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.12% 77.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCUX % Rank
Technology 		22.47% 0.00% 54.02% 7.73%
Healthcare 		15.88% 0.00% 37.79% 66.92%
Communication Services 		13.54% 0.00% 27.08% 1.98%
Financial Services 		12.88% 0.00% 54.74% 83.91%
Industrials 		8.02% 0.00% 45.08% 80.14%
Consumer Defense 		7.97% 0.00% 37.30% 73.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.95% 0.00% 32.98% 24.46%
Utilities 		3.37% 0.00% 32.19% 71.65%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 97.30% 40.61%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 26.93% 86.14%
Basic Materials 		2.07% 0.00% 27.17% 71.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCUX % Rank
US 		51.52% 26.40% 143.58% 99.36%
Non US 		0.84% 0.00% 49.16% 73.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCUX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 75.06% 73.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.04%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 73.22%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.49% 72.90%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 88.82% 73.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCUX % Rank
US 		28.20% -0.10% 45.24% 78.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.42% 77.40%

SCCUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.01% 4.02% 5.82%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.69% 56.28%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SCCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.50% 92.95%

Trading Fees

SCCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 89.36%

SCCUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCCUX Category Low Category High SCCUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 2.60% 77.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCCUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCCUX Category Low Category High SCCUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -3.83% 5.38% 86.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCCUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCCUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Devine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Chris Devine joined Invesco in 1998 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in January 2003. He is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading and derivative management. He began his investment management career in 1996 and was with The Robinson-Humphrey Co. prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Devine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Burrello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mark Ahnrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mark Ahnrud currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team. Mark joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2002. Mark began his investment career in 1985 and was a fixed income portfolio manager with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mark received his BS in Finance and Investments from Babson College. He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate Investment. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scott Wolle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.

Christian Ulrich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Christian Ulrich currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the IGAA team. Christian joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2009. Prior to affiliating as a Portfolio manager with IGAA team, Christian served as a client portfolio manager for Invesco Global Asset Management. Christian began his investment career in 1987 and was with Credit Suisse Group AG where he had assignments in Zurich, New York and London.Christian graduated from the KV Zurich Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, and holds the CFA designation.

Scott Hixon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Scott Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 1997. He is responsible for the fundamental research, quantitative modeling and portfolio investment decisions for asset classes and currencies. Mr. Hixon began his investment management career in 1992 and was with SunTrust Bank prior to joining Invesco. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, graduating magna cum aude from Georgia Southern University. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Georgia State University. Mr. Hixon is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 85.84 7.17 5.96

