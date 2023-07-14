Home
Trending ETFs

SCCPX (Mutual Fund)

SCCPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Long Duration Corporate Bond Fund

SCCPX | Fund

$7.02

$27.6 M

4.30%

$0.30

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

Net Assets

$27.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.29%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Long Duration Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Montgomery

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, including corporate bonds, notes and debentures. The Fund may invest in (i) bonds issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (ii) preferred stock; (iii) debt securities that are sold in private placement transactions between their issuers and their purchasers and that are neither listed on an exchange or traded over the counter; and (iv) Yankee bonds, which are U.S.-dollar denominated bonds and notes issued by foreign corporations or governments. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in bonds that are below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The remainder of the Fund’s corporate debt securities will typically be denominated in U.S. dollars and be investment grade (i.e., rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality).

In managing the portfolio, the portfolio manager uses a “top down” investment management approach focusing on interest rate risk, allocation among sectors, credit risk, and individual securities selection. The portfolio manager focuses on macro trends in the economy to establish a duration target that reflects the outlook for the future direction of interest rates. For yield curve management, in addition to the trend in interest rates, other factors such as future inflation expectations, supply factors, and future interest rate expectations are considered. Sector weightings are driven by a combination of the portfolio manager’s macro view on interest rates and volatility as well as relative spread analysis (a comparison of current and historical valuation relationships between various sectors). Utilizing fundamental analysis the portfolio manager then selects individual securities consistent with the target by looking for the best relative values within particular sectors. The analysis includes an attempt to understand the structure and embedded features of potential securities. Features that are analyzed include puts, calls, sinking fund requirements (scheduled early retirements of the specific debt instrument), prepayment and extension risk, and individual company financial data for potential corporate holdings. Scenario analysis is the primary tool employed for these assessments. The Fund’s average duration is expected to be between 10 and 20 years.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a security owned by the Fund to reduce exposure to a particular sector, if the portfolio manager sees a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of an issuer or if the actions of the issuer violate the investment thesis of owning the security (or, in another words, the original reasoning for purchasing the security), when the portfolio managers finds other attractive securities that the portfolio manager believes are less expensive and offer relatively greater income or growth potential, and in response to macro level adjustments to duration and yield curve contributions (which are changes made to portfolio duration or yield curve positioning due to changes in the portfolio manager’s macroeconomic outlook).

The Fund may invest in certain types of derivative instruments for hedging and investment purposes. Although the Fund may invest in derivatives of any kind, the Fund currently expects to invest in futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts to gain efficient investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures, and credit default swaps and interest rate swaps to gain indirect exposure to interest rates, issuers, currencies, or market sectors, or to hedge against portfolio exposures.

Read More

SCCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -27.3% 2.9% 14.02%
1 Yr -6.0% -14.9% 190.9% 98.85%
3 Yr -13.2%* -13.2% 32.9% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.5%* -10.4% 21.9% 99.47%
10 Yr -3.7%* -3.7% 9.7% 99.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -26.5% 144.0% 100.00%
2021 -6.3% -15.7% 13.1% 97.88%
2020 0.8% -13.0% 5.1% 86.51%
2019 1.8% -3.3% 4.1% 89.12%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 1.3% 13.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -27.3% 2.9% 12.50%
1 Yr -6.0% -15.9% 190.9% 89.23%
3 Yr -13.2%* -13.2% 32.9% 100.00%
5 Yr -6.5%* -10.4% 21.9% 99.43%
10 Yr -3.7%* -3.7% 10.0% 99.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -26.5% 144.0% 100.00%
2021 -6.3% -15.7% 13.1% 97.88%
2020 0.8% -13.0% 5.1% 86.51%
2019 1.8% -3.3% 4.1% 89.12%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 1.3% 29.82%

NAV & Total Return History

SCCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCCPX Category Low Category High SCCPX % Rank
Net Assets 27.6 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 85.37%
Number of Holdings 300 5 9191 58.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.97 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 87.97%
Weighting of Top 10 10.75% 1.8% 100.0% 70.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lloyds Banking Group plc 4.582% 3.13%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 2.73%
  3. WEA Finance LLC 2.88% 2.68%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 4.25% 2.65%
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 2.95% 2.63%
  6. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd 4.65% 2.59%
  7. Barclays PLC 4.34% 2.36%
  8. Aercap Ireland Capital DAC 4.45% 2.29%
  9. Credit Suisse Group AG 2.59% 2.05%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4.45% 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCPX % Rank
Bonds 		97.27% 15.65% 141.47% 31.58%
Cash 		2.00% -49.09% 10.75% 33.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.48% 0.00% 9.18% 12.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.24% 0.00% 78.47% 75.19%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 34.59%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 28.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCPX % Rank
Corporate 		93.29% 41.80% 100.00% 42.48%
Government 		4.16% 0.00% 25.63% 43.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.00% 0.00% 11.30% 39.85%
Securitized 		0.55% 0.00% 23.18% 47.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 39.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 64.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCCPX % Rank
US 		86.91% 15.65% 108.09% 22.18%
Non US 		10.36% 0.00% 47.05% 77.44%

SCCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.02% 5.60% 31.27%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.35% 17.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.52%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.02% 0.45% 74.42%

Sales Fees

SCCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.29% 0.00% 259.00% 33.17%

SCCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCCPX Category Low Category High SCCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.30% 0.00% 7.33% 17.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCCPX Category Low Category High SCCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% 0.38% 7.58% 23.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Mr. Montgomery is a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Montgomery joined the firm in 1997 and is a Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and head of Sterling Capital’s Fixed Income Portfolio Management. He has investment experience since 1990. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he worked at The Vanguard Group for seven years working on their long-term and high-yield municipal portfolio management team. Mr. Montgomery is a graduate of West Chester University where he received his B.S. in Marketing and holds a minor in Public Administration. He received his M.B.A. from Drexel University with a concentration in investment management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Brown is an Executive Director, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and head of Sterling Capital’s Corporate Credit Team. He has been with Sterling Capital since 2004 and has investment experience since 2000. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he held financial analyst positions at National Institutes of Health and First Union National Bank/First Union Securities. Mr. Brown received his B.S. in Statistics with minors in Business Management, Marketing and Communications from Cornell University and his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Robert Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Robert A. Brown, CFA, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital in 2016 and has investment experience since 1986. He has been co-portfolio manager of the Long Duration Corporate Bond Fund since February 2022. Robert received his B.A. in Geography with Economics from the University of Exeter. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

