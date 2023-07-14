The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this policy, small-capitalization companies are those that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2000® Value Index and the greater of $2.5 billion or the largest company in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was between $34 million and $14.0 billion.

The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to be undervalued, using the Adviser’s fundamental value approach. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses its fundamental and quantitative research to identify companies whose long-term earnings power is not reflected in the current market price of the securities.

The Adviser looks for companies with attractive valuation (for example, with low price to book value ratios) and compelling quality factors (for example, momentum and return on equity). The Adviser then uses this information to calculate an expected return. Returns and rankings are updated on a daily basis. The rankings are used to determine prospective candidates for further fundamental research and, subsequently, possible addition to the Fund. Typically, the Adviser’s fundamental research analysts focus their research on the most attractive 20% of the companies in the small-capitalization universe as defined above.

The Adviser typically projects a company’s financial performance over a full economic cycle, including a trough and a peak, within the context of forecasts for real economic growth, inflation and interest rate changes. The Adviser focuses on the valuation implied by the current price, relative to the earnings the company is projected to generate five years from now, or “normalized” earnings, assuming average mid‑economic cycle growth for the fifth year.

The Adviser generally sells a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when return trends are favorable. Typically, growth in the size of a company’s market capitalization relative to other domestically traded companies will not cause the Adviser to dispose of the security.

The Adviser seeks to manage the overall portfolio volatility relative to the Russell 2000® Value Index by favoring promising securities that offer the best balance between return and targeted risk.