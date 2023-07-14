Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$187 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.7%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SCAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-88.2%
|43.3%
|75.46%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-11.4%
|81.7%
|97.57%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-1.8%
|22.6%
|99.26%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|3.1%
|19.7%
|98.59%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|2.0%
|19.2%
|98.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|83.76%
|2021
|4.0%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|90.31%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-62.4%
|16.7%
|23.63%
|2019
|2.6%
|-72.0%
|37.9%
|24.43%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-61.4%
|31.0%
|80.50%
|Period
|SCAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-88.1%
|43.3%
|75.67%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-11.4%
|86.0%
|99.28%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-1.8%
|22.6%
|99.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|2.7%
|19.7%
|98.85%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|1.8%
|19.2%
|98.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCAUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|83.76%
|2021
|4.0%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|90.31%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-37.1%
|17.4%
|53.71%
|2019
|2.6%
|-9.5%
|37.9%
|64.64%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-27.9%
|32.2%
|92.74%
|SCAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|187 M
|390 K
|131 B
|78.71%
|Number of Holdings
|353
|2
|1654
|3.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|1.44 K
|28.6 B
|57.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.72%
|5.3%
|100.0%
|20.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Stocks
|52.36%
|51.79%
|144.97%
|99.75%
|Bonds
|28.20%
|0.00%
|71.66%
|46.28%
|Cash
|19.44%
|-78.75%
|44.25%
|0.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.40%
|47.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.78%
|26.80%
|45.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.12%
|45.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Technology
|22.47%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|7.66%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|37.79%
|66.79%
|Communication Services
|13.54%
|0.00%
|27.08%
|1.92%
|Financial Services
|12.88%
|0.00%
|54.74%
|83.84%
|Industrials
|8.02%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|80.08%
|Consumer Defense
|7.97%
|0.00%
|37.30%
|73.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.95%
|0.00%
|32.98%
|24.39%
|Utilities
|3.37%
|0.00%
|32.19%
|71.52%
|Real Estate
|3.25%
|0.00%
|97.30%
|40.49%
|Energy
|2.59%
|0.00%
|26.93%
|86.08%
|Basic Materials
|2.07%
|0.00%
|27.17%
|71.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCAUX % Rank
|US
|51.52%
|26.40%
|143.58%
|99.30%
|Non US
|0.84%
|0.00%
|49.16%
|73.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.06%
|44.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|43.37%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.49%
|42.23%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.82%
|43.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCAUX % Rank
|US
|28.20%
|-0.10%
|45.24%
|46.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.42%
|44.43%
|SCAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|26.42%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.69%
|54.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SCAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|20.53%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SCAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCAUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|89.28%
|SCAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|2.60%
|49.84%
|SCAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCAUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-3.83%
|5.38%
|55.23%
|SCAUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Christian Ulrich currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the IGAA team. Christian joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2009. Prior to affiliating as a Portfolio manager with IGAA team, Christian served as a client portfolio manager for Invesco Global Asset Management. Christian began his investment career in 1987 and was with Credit Suisse Group AG where he had assignments in Zurich, New York and London.Christian graduated from the KV Zurich Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mark Ahnrud currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team. Mark joined Invesco in 2000 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2002. Mark began his investment career in 1985 and was a fixed income portfolio manager with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mark received his BS in Finance and Investments from Babson College. He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with a concentration in Finance and Real Estate Investment. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Chris Devine joined Invesco in 1998 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in January 2003. He is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading and derivative management. He began his investment management career in 1996 and was with The Robinson-Humphrey Co. prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Devine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Scott Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 1997. He is responsible for the fundamental research, quantitative modeling and portfolio investment decisions for asset classes and currencies. Mr. Hixon began his investment management career in 1992 and was with SunTrust Bank prior to joining Invesco. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, graduating magna cum aude from Georgia Southern University. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Georgia State University. Mr. Hixon is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|85.84
|7.17
|5.96
