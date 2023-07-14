Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
7.8%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SBVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|41.08%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|87.10%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|75.51%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|89.08%
|10 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|90.48%
* Annualized
|SBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|75.54%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|10
|1551
|70.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|75.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.13%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|46.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.88%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|59.44%
|Other
|1.37%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|1.08%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|69.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|78.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|77.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|77.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBVLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.68%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|48.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.25%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|29.54%
|Industrials
|14.20%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|80.74%
|Real Estate
|12.57%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|13.35%
|Energy
|8.46%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|44.20%
|Technology
|6.94%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|78.77%
|Basic Materials
|5.84%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|41.79%
|Healthcare
|5.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|61.93%
|Utilities
|4.60%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|24.51%
|Communication Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|53.17%
|Consumer Defense
|2.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|83.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBVLX % Rank
|US
|97.25%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|18.87%
|Non US
|0.63%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|87.20%
|SBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|11.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|SBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|79.59%
|SBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|53.83%
|SBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|82.44%
|SBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.34%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|89.04%
|SBVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.771
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
• Industry since 1993 • Firm since 2007 • Columbia Business School — MBA • Emory University — BBA in Business Administration • Long Trail Investment Management - Equity Analyst • Phinity Capital - Equity Analyst • Cyllenius Capital Management (BlackRock Inc.) - Equity Analyst • Fidelity Management & Research - Portfolio Manager
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brian Lund, CFA, manages the ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy. He has 18 years of investment industry experience. Brian joined ClearBridge, LLC (f/k/a Legg Mason Capital Management, LLC) in 2004. Previously, he worked for Morningstar Inc. as an Equity Analyst covering autos, gaming, lodging, and leisure firms, and as a Mutual Fund Analyst. Brian was also a Writer/Analyst at the Motley Fool, an online investment service. Brian earned a BA in Greek and Latin from the University of Minnesota and an MA in Latin from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the CFA designation in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
