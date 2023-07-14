Mrs. Jones joined Smith Group Asset Management in February 2010 and is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining Smith Group, she was an Equity Analyst for Cimarron Asset Management, LLC from 2006 to 2010. From 2001 to 2006 she was a Principal for Mercer Human Resource Consulting, subsequent to Mercer’s acquisition of SCA Consulting, where she was a Senior Associate. From 1997 to 1998 Mrs. Jones interned in the equity research group of Dain Rauscher. From 1995 to 1997 she was part of the corporate financial reporting group of Halliburton Co., and from 1992 to 1995 she worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse, LLP. Mrs. Jones graduated with a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, and earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Southern Methodist University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).