Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$2.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.5%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SBMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|62.66%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|72.25%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|82.64%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|61.81%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|38.93%
* Annualized
|SBMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.21 B
|481 K
|145 B
|15.71%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|1
|2445
|60.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|627 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|12.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.47%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|38.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.25%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|67.91%
|Cash
|2.75%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|31.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|46.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|45.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|45.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|45.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBMAX % Rank
|US
|93.85%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|67.41%
|Non US
|3.40%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|30.85%
|SBMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|61.04%
|SBMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$2.519
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2005
17.07
17.1%
Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
