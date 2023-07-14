Home
ClearBridge International Value Fund

mutual fund
SBICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.35 -0.06 -0.71%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SBIEX) Primary C (SBICX) Inst (SBIYX) Inst (LSIUX) Retirement (LIORX)
SBICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Safa Muhtaseb

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies. The fund may invest in equity securities of small, medium and large capitalization issuers.
Read More

SBICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -0.2% 22.0% 68.06%
1 Yr 16.8% -23.7% 32.5% 68.84%
3 Yr 8.4%* -4.8% 20.2% 38.49%
5 Yr -1.4%* -11.2% 9.5% 83.78%
10 Yr 0.2%* -5.5% 9.8% 59.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -27.8% 166.1% 91.54%
2021 5.9% -42.2% 28.2% 14.07%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 59.74%
2019 2.3% 1.1% 7.1% 93.42%
2018 -5.3% -8.1% -1.1% 83.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -9.7% 22.0% 65.37%
1 Yr 16.8% -23.7% 56.0% 63.61%
3 Yr 8.4%* -4.8% 22.0% 34.28%
5 Yr -1.4%* -11.2% 12.3% 87.97%
10 Yr 0.2%* -5.5% 13.1% 89.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -27.8% 166.1% 91.54%
2021 5.9% -42.2% 28.2% 14.07%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 59.74%
2019 2.3% 1.1% 7.1% 93.42%
2018 -5.3% -8.1% -1.1% 92.76%

NAV & Total Return History

SBICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBICX Category Low Category High SBICX % Rank
Net Assets 236 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 67.85%
Number of Holdings 73 2 3900 66.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.3 M 530 K 13.7 B 65.29%
Weighting of Top 10 28.67% 7.3% 99.9% 35.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBICX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 75.03% 100.46% 47.65%
Cash 		1.89% -31.92% 11.89% 51.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 84.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 88.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 84.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 84.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBICX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.34% 0.00% 42.76% 55.19%
Industrials 		16.61% 1.03% 36.79% 24.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.61% 0.00% 27.46% 14.84%
Basic Materials 		14.36% 0.00% 30.76% 11.28%
Energy 		9.79% 0.00% 26.59% 26.71%
Healthcare 		9.33% 0.00% 23.28% 63.20%
Technology 		5.67% 0.00% 24.16% 58.16%
Consumer Defense 		5.61% 0.00% 31.84% 70.33%
Communication Services 		1.85% 0.00% 23.78% 97.92%
Real Estate 		1.83% 0.00% 17.64% 47.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 98.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBICX % Rank
Non US 		96.56% 71.47% 100.46% 41.18%
US 		1.55% 0.00% 15.02% 44.12%

SBICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.14% 0.01% 21.16% 6.27%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 67.75%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

SBICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 87.10%

Trading Fees

SBICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

SBICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 2.00% 158.16% 23.71%

SBICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBICX Category Low Category High SBICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.43% 0.00% 8.48% 0.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBICX Category Low Category High SBICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% 0.18% 7.85% 97.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SBICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Safa Muhtaseb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Safa R. Muhtaseb,CFA, is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager on the International and Global Value Equity team at ClearBridge Global Currts Investment Management,LLC. He is responsible for contributions to research and investments across countries and sectors and general and stock recommendations for the firm’s equity strategies. Mr. Muhtaseb was previously with Brandywine as a global equity portfolio manager (2004-2008), bringing with him over 30 years of investment industry experience. He was also with Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager (2001-2004).

Paul Ehrlichman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2006

15.43

15.4%

33 years of investment industry experience; Joined a predecessor firm in 2008; Brandywine Global - Global Equity Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director; Provident Capital Management - Portfolio Manager; First Pennsylvania Bank - Securities Analyst; BS in Finance and Quantitative Analysis from La Salle University - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/ehrlichman-paul.html#sthash.3leLDeLg.dpuf

Sean Bogda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Sean is a member of ClearBridge's Global Value Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international strategies. In addition to portfolio management, Sean is responsible for covering the industrials/cyclicals, energy and utilities sectors for our international and global value portfolios. He has 27 years of investment industry experience. Sean joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management, where he began his career as a research assistant in 1993. Sean earned a BS in Finance from the University of Colorado and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Grace Su

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Grace is a Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments. In addition to portfolio management, Grace is responsible for covering the media, technology and telecom sectors for our international and global portfolios. She has 19 years of investment industry experience. Grace joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. Prior to Brandywine, Grace was an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns and previously a business analyst at Mitchell Madison Group. Grace earned a BS in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

