15.1%
1 yr return
23.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$82.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.1%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 158.16%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in “developed market” equity securities, which encompasses markets included in the MSCI EAFE® Index and other markets with similar characteristics (e.g., sustained economic development, sufficient liquidity for listed companies and accessible markets). The Fund also may invest in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any capitalization range.
Sterling Capital applies “behavioral finance” principles in the construction of the Fund’s portfolio. Behavioral finance theorizes that investment decisions are often influenced by biases, heuristics (i.e., experienced-based techniques for decision making) and emotion, and that investors can be predictable (and, at times, irrational) in their decision making. These emotionally charged investment decisions can lead to stock price anomalies that create opportunities in the marketplace. Sterling Capital seeks to capitalize on these behaviorally driven market anomalies by employing a disciplined investment process. In implementing behavioral finance principles, Sterling Capital ranks companies in the Fund’s investment universe based on a number of factors that it believes can be indicators of under- or over-valuation of a security by the market, such as valuation (e.g., seeking to invest in companies that Sterling Capital believes are undervalued), price momentum (e.g., identifying securities that Sterling Capital believes will experience sustained positive price momentum) and earnings revisions (e.g., identifying and capitalizing on what Sterling Capital believes are under-reactions by the market to positive earnings revisions). Sterling Capital also takes into account such factors as market capitalization, country exposure, and sector exposure to construct a diversified portfolio. Sterling Capital considers selling a security when the security’s ranking becomes less attractive and/or in light of liquidity, sector exposure, country exposure or diversification considerations.
|Period
|SBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|21.49%
|1 Yr
|23.8%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|21.07%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|70.98%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|92.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|50.15%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|50.15%
|2020
|-4.0%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|95.21%
|2019
|2.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|81.25%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|88.97%
|SBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.5 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|86.73%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|2
|3900
|41.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|88.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.11%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|92.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.79%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|70.88%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|25.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|26.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|44.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|21.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|23.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.56%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|51.93%
|Industrials
|14.42%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|41.54%
|Healthcare
|11.28%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|40.65%
|Basic Materials
|9.85%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|33.23%
|Consumer Defense
|9.55%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|33.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.68%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|57.86%
|Communication Services
|7.07%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|45.99%
|Energy
|6.36%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|54.60%
|Technology
|6.23%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|54.60%
|Real Estate
|4.48%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|7.72%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|58.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Non US
|95.94%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|50.00%
|US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|63.24%
|SBIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|53.43%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|8.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|61.86%
|SBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.55%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|71.39%
|SBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.73%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|37.99%
|SBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2014
7.51
7.5%
Robert W. Bridges, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 1996 and has investment experience since 1991. Bob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. He became part of Sterling's Equity Team in 2000 and from that time had 15 years of experience as a senior analyst supporting the firm's fundamentally-driven portfolios. In 2006, he embarked on a research project that led to the development of the firm's first behavioral finance investment strategy. This process led to the creation of the Sterling Behavioral Finance Small Cap Diversified Alpha Portfolio in 2008 and laid the groundwork for future expansion into other behavioral finance portfolios. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as a research analyst and investment committee member at Bridges Investment Counsel. Bob received his B.S. in Business from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2014
7.51
7.5%
Robert O. Weller, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2012 and has investment experience since 1996. Rob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. Prior to joining Sterling, he was one of the founding members of the U.S. based Large Cap, Mid Cap and Multi Cap Behavioral Finance strategies in 2003 at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. He was responsible for the initial research on and implementation of the strategies. His day-to-day duties included portfolio management as well as ongoing behavioral, quantitative and qualitative research. During his tenure, the funds were listed multiple times in the Wall Street Journal as "Category Kings" for top-ranked performance and were all top quintile performers relative to their peer groups since inception. He helped grow an initial $4 million in seed capital to over $21 billion in assets under management. Rob joined J.P. Morgan in 1997. He left Investment Management in 2010 to return to the private bank to manage multi-asset class portfolios and subsequently head equities globally for the private bank's discretionary platform. He started his career at Legg Mason Wood Walker in 1996. Rob received his B.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Maryland. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
