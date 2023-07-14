Home
Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
SBHSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.39 -0.1 -0.95%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (SBSIX) Primary Adv (SBHSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SBHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicholas Fedako

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stock, of small capitalization companies located outside of the United States, including those in emerging markets.
The Fund’s Adviser considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund adviser’s sole discretion. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index was between $118 million and $21.5 billion. The Fund’s Adviser will consider the market capitalization range by country.
The Fund’s Adviser considers a company to be outside of the United States if: (i) it is organized under the laws of a foreign country or maintains its principal offices or headquarters in a foreign country; (ii) its securities are principally traded in a foreign country; or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country, or has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries including those in emerging markets.
The Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges where the companies are located, on exchanges other than where companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depository Receipts, which include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities. The Fund may also purchase participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stocks issued by a foreign company. This type of investment allows the Fund to have exposure to foreign securities without trading directly in the local market.
The Fund may use derivatives such as swaps, options, futures, options on futures and P-notes to manage risk inherent in the Fund’s portfolio (e.g., cash flows and currency exposure). The Fund may also enter into forward currency exchange contracts to hedge against uncertainty in the level of future foreign exchange rates in the purchase and sale of investment securities; it will not enter into such contracts for speculative purposes. Investments in P-notes, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or derivatives, such as such as swaps, options, futures and options on futures, designed to provide exposure to indices comprised of small capitalization companies located outside of the United States, will be considered equity securities for purposes of meeting the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment process. The quantitative strategies utilize a top-down approach for assessing ESG characteristics of the portfolio. Specifically, the team controls the aggregate ESG exposure relative to the benchmark similar to other risk factors such as country or sector.
Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

SBHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% 2.0% 22.5% 69.81%
1 Yr 13.2% 2.6% 38.5% 69.81%
3 Yr 4.4%* 0.0% 18.9% 79.59%
5 Yr -4.5%* -4.5% 4.1% 97.87%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -22.7% 5.8% 66.67%
2021 3.4% -2.9% 9.4% 76.47%
2020 -2.4% -3.7% 9.4% 95.92%
2019 2.8% 0.5% 7.1% 76.60%
2018 -5.8% -6.8% -2.4% 84.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.6% 22.5% 67.92%
1 Yr 13.2% -13.7% 38.5% 60.38%
3 Yr 4.4%* 0.0% 18.9% 75.00%
5 Yr -4.5%* -4.5% 7.1% 97.83%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% 63.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -22.7% 5.8% 66.67%
2021 3.4% -2.9% 9.4% 76.47%
2020 -2.4% -3.7% 9.4% 95.92%
2019 2.8% 0.5% 7.1% 76.60%
2018 -5.8% -6.3% -2.3% 86.36%

NAV & Total Return History

SBHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBHSX Category Low Category High SBHSX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 67.31%
Number of Holdings 276 10 5533 38.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M 495 K 2.65 B 80.77%
Weighting of Top 10 9.35% 1.9% 99.9% 61.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.03% 84.41% 100.00% 19.23%
Other 		0.92% -2.32% 1.02% 13.46%
Cash 		0.05% -0.17% 9.05% 90.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 38.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 30.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 36.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHSX % Rank
Industrials 		21.97% 5.36% 31.52% 53.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.77% 4.00% 24.14% 25.00%
Financial Services 		11.38% 3.05% 32.74% 84.62%
Basic Materials 		11.02% 1.74% 28.84% 50.00%
Real Estate 		10.81% 0.00% 16.01% 7.69%
Technology 		10.16% 0.00% 18.01% 36.54%
Healthcare 		6.43% 0.00% 9.89% 19.23%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 3.45% 18.05% 61.54%
Communication Services 		4.33% 0.00% 8.94% 42.31%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 15.19% 26.92%
Energy 		2.52% 0.00% 19.25% 80.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHSX % Rank
Non US 		97.70% 72.39% 99.90% 25.00%
US 		1.33% 0.00% 20.11% 48.08%

SBHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.36% 4.27% 30.77%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.92% 55.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% 58.82%
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.15% 9.09%

Sales Fees

SBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% 60.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 2.00% 119.00% 81.25%

SBHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBHSX Category Low Category High SBHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 6.81% 44.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBHSX Category Low Category High SBHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.37% -0.10% 4.33% 21.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Fedako

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Nick Fedako helps run Segall Bryant & Hamill’s quantitatively driven investment strategies, International Small Cap, Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap equities. Along with his portfolio management role, Mr. Fedako maintains and enhances SBH’s proprietary quantitative techniques, including stock and country selection ranking models, investment valuation tools, market trend analyses and risk models. Prior to joining SBH, he was a Quantitative Analyst and Partner at Philadelphia International Advisors (PIA), where he provided quantitative support to an international fundamental team for a number of years before helping to start the quantitative strategies in 2008. Mr. Fedako holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Pennsylvania State University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia. He started in the investment industry in 1998.

Scott Decatur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Scott Decatur leads Segall Bryant & Hamill’s international equity investment team and serves as the architect of SBH’s quantitatively driven investment strategies: International Small Cap, Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap equities. Prior to joining SBH, Dr. Decatur was the Chief Investment Officer of Philadelphia International Advisors (PIA), managing the quantitative international strategies and overseeing PIA's proprietary quantitative techniques, including security and country ranking models, investment valuation tools, market trend analyses and risk models. Prior to PIA, he was at Delaware Investments, where he was a member of the Structured Products Group and served as Director of Quantitative Equity Research. Additionally, he worked at Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo & Co. as a Quantitative Analyst, focusing on emerging markets. Dr. Decatur holds a B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University, where his doctoral research focused on machine learning in the presence of noisy data. Dr. Decatur started in the investment industry in 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

