Segall Bryant & Hamill Short Term Plus Fund

mutual fund
SBHPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (SBAPX) Primary Adv (SBHPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Short Term Plus Fund

SBHPX | Fund

$9.88

$45 M

2.21%

$0.22

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$45 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SBHPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Short Term Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jim Dadura

Fund Description

The Fund invests 80% or more of its assets in investment-grade debt securities–those rated in the top four rating categories by at least one nationally recognized rating agency, such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (a “Rating Agency”). The dollar-weighted average quality is expected to be “Baa” or better. A “Baa” rating typically is the lowest of the four investment-grade categories.
The Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) of its assets in high yield securities. The Fund considers “high yield” securities to include securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by at least one Rating Agency or are unrated and determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser and may include securities that are already in default.
The Fund expects to maintain an effective duration of between 0 and 2 years and an effective maturity of between 0 and 3 years, under normal circumstances.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment-grade securities with average maturities of five years or less and the dollar weighted average maturity will be three years or less. Investment-grade securities for purposes of this limitation include corporate bonds, government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, bonds issued in the U.S. by foreign entities, and zero coupon bonds.
Although the Fund normally focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the Fund may invest up to ten percent (10%) in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.
The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
The portfolio management team implements an investment strategy that is based on bottom up research and security selection. The team opportunistically seeks inefficiencies within the bond market created by the size of the market, behaviors of large investors and the nature of over-the-counter trading. The team also opportunistically focuses on discrepancies in credit ratings provided by different credit rating agencies to provide income.
The team uses a multiple step screening process and internally built modeling to identify suitable investments, taking into account financial and credit strength, operating cash flow, free cash flow stability, interest coverage and leverage ratios. The team typically focuses on publicly available data and company data rather than third-party research. The team also meets with company management teams in a variety of venues, including direct phone contact, conferences, one-on-one meetings at conferences, visits to our offices, company-site analyst days and quarterly earnings calls, to better understand potential investments.
The team evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
Using a collaborative approach grounded in proprietary research, the team constructs a diversified portfolio by issuer to seek to minimize issuer-specific credit risk. Potential transactions are analyzed to evaluate impact on the entire portfolio.
Securities may be sold when conditions have changed, and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
SBHPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 9.53%
1 Yr 1.2% -11.5% 2.9% 1.55%
3 Yr -0.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 4.41%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -17.7% -2.5% 0.88%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 18.63%
2020 0.1% -2.8% 4.6% 86.78%
2019 0.2% -28.6% 3.0% 95.98%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -6.3% 3.8% 8.84%
1 Yr 1.2% -11.5% 1.9% 0.52%
3 Yr -0.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 6.84%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -17.7% -2.5% 0.70%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 18.63%
2020 0.1% -2.8% 4.6% 86.78%
2019 0.2% -28.6% 3.0% 96.55%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SBHPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBHPX Category Low Category High SBHPX % Rank
Net Assets 45 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 94.14%
Number of Holdings 77 4 4919 90.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.8 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 94.13%
Weighting of Top 10 21.92% 1.7% 100.0% 50.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.125% 2.78%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.41%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.24%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.23%
  5. QVC, Inc. 4.375% 2.13%
  6. Ball Corporation 4% 2.12%
  7. Service Corporation International 8% 2.10%
  8. Xylem, Inc. 4.88% 2.10%
  9. Kinder Morgan, Inc. 3.15% 2.08%
  10. General Motors Financial Company Inc 4.2% 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHPX % Rank
Bonds 		97.51% 49.71% 194.71% 15.37%
Cash 		2.50% -102.46% 39.20% 61.31%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 40.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 44.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 29.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 95.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHPX % Rank
Corporate 		77.67% 0.00% 100.00% 7.77%
Government 		9.65% 0.00% 73.63% 68.39%
Securitized 		5.17% 0.00% 97.27% 88.26%
Municipal 		5.01% 0.00% 17.46% 2.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.50% 0.00% 44.09% 73.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 39.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHPX % Rank
US 		93.39% 0.00% 165.96% 11.05%
Non US 		4.12% 0.00% 72.71% 89.98%

SBHPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 19.98% 37.59%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 24.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.50% 0.85%

Sales Fees

SBHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 2.00% 500.00% 25.35%

SBHPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBHPX Category Low Category High SBHPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 11.01% 92.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBHPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBHPX Category Low Category High SBHPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.27% 4.98% 85.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBHPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SBHPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jim Dadura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Jim Dadura, Principal and Director of Fixed Income, joined Segall Bryant & Hamill in September 1999. He leads SBH's Fixed Income group. In addition, his responsibilities include the management of Core and Intermediate Fixed Income products along with analyzing alternative structured products. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dadura served as a Mortgage-Backed Security, Portfolio Structure and Quantitative Analyst at The Chicago Trust Company from 1994 to 1999. He holds a BBA from the University of Texas and an MBA from DePaul University. Mr. Dadura started in the investment industry in 1994 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Greg Hosbein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Greg Hosbein, Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Segall Bryant & Hamill in March 1997. Prior to joining SBH, he served as an Institutional Fixed Income Salesman at ABN AMRO Securities from 1992 to 1997 and as a Portfolio Manager at LaSalle National Trust from 1986 to 1992. He earned a B.S. from Boston College cum laude and an MBA with distinction from DePaul University. Mr. Hosbein has been in the investment industry since 1986 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

