Trending ETFs

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
SBHCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.43 -0.08 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SBASX) Primary Adv (SBHCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Core Fund

SBHCX | Fund

$11.43

$43.6 M

0.00%

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$43.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SBHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Dickherber

Fund Description

SBHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -21.9% 50.1% 96.80%
1 Yr 13.5% -72.8% 36.6% 36.81%
3 Yr 5.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 9.38%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -82.1% 547.9% 2.39%
2021 1.6% -69.3% 196.9% 23.97%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -24.8% 50.1% 94.95%
1 Yr 13.5% -72.8% 36.6% 36.13%
3 Yr 5.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 9.90%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -82.1% 547.9% 2.39%
2021 1.6% -69.3% 196.9% 23.97%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SBHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBHCX Category Low Category High SBHCX % Rank
Net Assets 43.6 M 183 K 28 B 88.46%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 58.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.15 M 59 K 2.7 B 91.47%
Weighting of Top 10 21.07% 5.9% 100.0% 54.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 3.03%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHCX % Rank
Stocks 		93.17% 77.52% 101.30% 92.14%
Cash 		6.83% -1.30% 22.49% 7.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 75.59%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 79.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 76.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 75.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHCX % Rank
Industrials 		23.22% 0.00% 36.64% 8.86%
Technology 		21.04% 2.91% 75.51% 76.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.46% 0.00% 40.68% 21.74%
Healthcare 		12.98% 0.00% 47.90% 90.80%
Financial Services 		8.58% 0.00% 42.95% 31.61%
Basic Materials 		7.43% 0.00% 10.30% 2.17%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 55.49% 18.56%
Consumer Defense 		3.82% 0.00% 13.56% 50.67%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 15.31% 42.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 82.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 96.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHCX % Rank
US 		89.75% 67.06% 99.56% 75.08%
Non US 		3.42% 0.00% 26.08% 47.66%

SBHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.05% 27.56% 35.76%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 53.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.40% 1.90%

Sales Fees

SBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 3.00% 439.00% 29.96%

SBHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBHCX Category Low Category High SBHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 78.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBHCX Category Low Category High SBHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -4.08% 1.10% 27.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Dickherber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

Jeffrey Paulis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Jeff Paulis is a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager for Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and SMID Cap strategies. Mr. Paulis is also responsible for equity research within the consumer discretionary and industrial sectors for the SBH Small Cap and SBH Small Cap Value portfolios. Prior to joining SBH in 2003, his professional experience included serving as a Research Analyst at McDonald Investments. Prior to joining McDonald Investments, he served as an intern at Kennedy Capital Management. He is a graduate of Saint Louis University with a B.S. in Business Administration and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Mr. Paulis has been in the investment industry since 2001 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

