Mr. Ventimiglia is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Capital Management, LLC and the Saratoga Advantage Trust. He established both of these entities in 1994. Prior to forming Saratoga Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Ventimiglia was a Senior Vice President of Prudential Securities Incorporated. He was also a member of the firm's Operating Council (one of the firm's three governing bodies) and the Service Advisory Council. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was previously National Director of Financial Services for Prudential Securities. The Financial Services Group that reported to Mr. Ventimiglia was responsible for approximately 70% of Prudential's retail client statement assets, and included the following departments: Administration, Corporate Executive Services, Financial Planning and Investment Allocation Strategies, Investment Management Services, Retirement Plan Services, Sales and Marketing, and Training. Mr. Ventimiglia joined Prudential Securities in 1987 as one of the nation's leading financial advisors and served as the founding branch manager of the West Bloomfield, Michigan office. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was a member of the Prudential Securities Field Managers' Advisory Council. Prior to that, he was with E.F. Hutton for nine years where he held various local and regional sales and management positions, and was a leading financial advisor. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia served as the Investment Consultant to the American Medical Association (the “AMA”) for eight years. As the AMA’s Investment Consultant, Mr. Ventimiglia assisted the AMA in preparing its investment policy statements, developed investment guidelines for the AMA containing asset allocation recommendations, assisted the AMA in the selection of asset classes and portfolio managers to manage the AMA’s assets, and monitored the AMA’s accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia has also worked with an extensive range of institutional accounts, including State, City, Police and Fire, Taft-Hartley, 401(k), and 403(b) accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia previously acted as one of two co-chairs of BALCONY (the Business and Labor Coalition of New York), he is a member emeritus of the Yale Eye Center Advisory Board, and also served as one of the five members of ARP’s National Policy Committee on Social Security. Mr. Ventimiglia received a B.A. degree and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with High Distinction from Wayne State University. He has been quoted or featured in a variety of publications including: Changing Times, Forbes, Fortune, Institutional Investor, Newsday, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, he has appeared on numerous television and radio shows, and has been a featured speaker at Harvard University and the University of California as well as various industry associations and conference organizations including the Investment Company Institute.