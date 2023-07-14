Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.3%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$43.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.1%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SBASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|96.63%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|36.30%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|9.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.22%
|2021
|1.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|23.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|SBASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBASX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.6 M
|183 K
|28 B
|88.29%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|6
|1336
|58.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.15 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|91.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.07%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|53.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBASX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.17%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|91.97%
|Cash
|6.83%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|7.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|75.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|78.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|76.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|74.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBASX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.22%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|8.70%
|Technology
|21.04%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|76.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.46%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|21.57%
|Healthcare
|12.98%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|90.64%
|Financial Services
|8.58%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|31.44%
|Basic Materials
|7.43%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|2.01%
|Energy
|4.96%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|18.39%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|50.50%
|Real Estate
|2.51%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|42.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|82.61%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|96.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBASX % Rank
|US
|89.75%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|74.92%
|Non US
|3.42%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|47.49%
|SBASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|57.46%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|53.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|1.42%
|SBASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SBASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|29.77%
|SBASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBASX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|77.59%
|SBASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SBASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBASX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|13.90%
|SBASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Jeff Paulis is a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager for Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and SMID Cap strategies. Mr. Paulis is also responsible for equity research within the consumer discretionary and industrial sectors for the SBH Small Cap and SBH Small Cap Value portfolios. Prior to joining SBH in 2003, his professional experience included serving as a Research Analyst at McDonald Investments. Prior to joining McDonald Investments, he served as an intern at Kennedy Capital Management. He is a graduate of Saint Louis University with a B.S. in Business Administration and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Mr. Paulis has been in the investment industry since 2001 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
