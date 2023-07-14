Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.