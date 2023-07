The Fund is a “fund-of-funds,” which means the Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing primarily in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund will typically invest in affiliated Underlying Funds advised by the Adviser (“Victory-Managed Funds”). The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated Underlying Funds, primarily in situations where a Victory-Managed Fund in a particular asset class is not offered. The Underlying Funds selected by the Adviser will invest across a broad range of global asset classes including, but not limited to, equity securities of U.S., international and emerging markets companies of any market capitalization size, investment grade U.S. and international bonds, and commodities. Some of the Underlying Funds may be designed to track indexes. Other Underlying Funds may pursue market neutral or other alternative strategies and some may enter into futures contracts (both short and long positions), credit default swap contracts, options and/or other derivatives to achieve their investment objectives. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in Underlying Funds that will provide the Fund with exposure to equity securities and at least 30% of its net assets in Underlying Funds that will provide the Fund with exposure to fixed income securities. In either case, the Adviser may invest in Underlying Funds with strategies that it believes will have similar risk/return profiles as these asset classes. To create the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among Underlying Funds in a manner that is expected to achieve returns similar to or exceeding those of the broader market for equity and fixed income securities with similar risk characteristics. For these purposes, the broader market is represented by the performance of two reference indices: MSCI All Country World Index (60% allocation) and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (40% allocation). The Adviser may sell an Underlying Fund if the Adviser believes that the Underlying Fund no longer provides adequate portfolio diversification or is unlikely to contribute to the Fund’s total returns under prevailing market conditions.