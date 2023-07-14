Home
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Balanced Fund

mutual fund
SBACX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.41 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (SEBLX) Primary C (SBACX) No Load (SIBLX) Retirement (TBARX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Balanced Fund

SBACX | Fund

$24.41

$812 M

0.53%

$0.13

1.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$812 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SBACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wilhelm

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income and equity securities. The following table details, under normal circumstances, how the Fund generally expects to allocate its assets among equity and fixed-income, as of the date of this prospectus.
        Allocations     Approximate Target Allocation
        Equity          60%
        Fixed-Income          40%
With respect to equities, the Fund invests primarily in issuers having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, above $5 billion. Equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter. Up to 35% of the Fund’s equity sleeve may be invested in securities of foreign issuers through the use of ordinary shares or depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in equity securities of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are generally countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.
With respect to fixed-income securities, the Fund will invest primarily in bonds, including mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, government securities (both U.S. government securities and foreign sovereign debt), and corporate debt securities. Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, investment-grade debt securities rated as low as B by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Non-investment-grade debt securities are often referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative.
The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategies. Additionally, in order to implement its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in mortgage dollar-roll transactions, and in derivatives, including forwards, futures contracts, interest rate and credit default swap agreements, and options. Mortgage “dollar rolls” are transactions in which mortgage-backed securities are sold for delivery in the current month and the seller simultaneously contracts to repurchase substantially similar securities on a specified future date. These investments may be used to gain or hedge market exposure, to adjust the Fund’s duration, to manage interest rate risk, and for any other purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment strategies and limitations.
Fort Washington, subject to approval by the Fund’s Advisor, may change the Fund’s target allocation to each asset class (or to additional asset classes) without prior approval from or notice to shareholders.
SBACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -8.3% 18.1% 4.34%
1 Yr 12.2% -13.3% 143.9% 1.08%
3 Yr 2.9%* -8.0% 25.7% 12.98%
5 Yr 1.9%* -9.8% 24.3% 19.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 33.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -34.7% 92.4% 34.11%
2021 5.1% -6.1% 19.5% 16.07%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.87%
2019 2.1% 0.1% 14.9% 92.54%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.0% 25.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -11.9% 18.1% 4.34%
1 Yr 12.2% -13.3% 143.9% 1.48%
3 Yr 2.9%* -8.0% 25.7% 13.36%
5 Yr 1.9%* -9.8% 24.3% 26.41%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 31.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -34.7% 92.4% 33.98%
2021 5.1% -6.1% 19.5% 16.21%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.87%
2019 2.1% 0.1% 14.9% 92.54%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.2% 59.87%

NAV & Total Return History

SBACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBACX Category Low Category High SBACX % Rank
Net Assets 812 M 658 K 207 B 56.62%
Number of Holdings 323 2 15351 32.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 285 M 660 K 48.5 B 56.13%
Weighting of Top 10 30.95% 8.4% 105.0% 60.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.16%
  2. Apple Inc 4.18%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.89%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.39%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.33%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.98%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.95%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 2.92%
  9. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.47%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 1.88% 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBACX % Rank
Stocks 		65.24% 0.00% 99.40% 16.08%
Bonds 		31.49% 0.00% 116.75% 62.81%
Cash 		2.49% -16.75% 81.51% 67.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.51% 0.00% 23.84% 48.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% 0.00% 27.92% 28.61%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 65.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBACX % Rank
Technology 		24.62% 0.00% 44.21% 12.70%
Financial Services 		15.51% 0.00% 38.77% 38.39%
Healthcare 		15.15% 0.00% 29.35% 23.22%
Communication Services 		14.57% 0.00% 23.67% 2.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.22% 0.00% 19.36% 46.04%
Industrials 		9.42% 0.00% 24.37% 66.67%
Consumer Defense 		3.69% 0.00% 19.93% 86.61%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 85.65% 81.97%
Real Estate 		2.41% 0.00% 65.01% 72.40%
Basic Materials 		1.33% 0.00% 33.35% 89.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 93.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBACX % Rank
US 		64.77% -1.65% 98.67% 5.04%
Non US 		0.47% 0.00% 37.06% 93.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBACX % Rank
Corporate 		35.60% 0.00% 98.21% 38.96%
Government 		28.70% 0.00% 97.26% 53.27%
Securitized 		28.54% 0.00% 92.13% 19.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.16% 0.14% 100.00% 70.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 48.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 66.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBACX % Rank
US 		26.96% 0.00% 62.18% 62.94%
Non US 		4.53% 0.00% 84.73% 36.51%

SBACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.01% 17.63% 10.00%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.83% 60.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.23%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 63.35%

Sales Fees

SBACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 26.26%

Trading Fees

SBACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 343.00% 67.79%

SBACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBACX Category Low Category High SBACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 8.35% 64.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBACX Category Low Category High SBACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.11% -2.34% 19.41% 94.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

SBACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wilhelm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

4.59

4.6%

James E. Wilhelm, Jr, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager of the Focused Equity and Large Cap Focused Equity investment strategies and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. He has research sector coverage for consumer staples and consumer discretionary and also manages a team of senior research analysts and a product specialist. Wilhelm joined the firm in 2002 and started the Focused Equity strategy in 2007. Prior to Fort Washington, he served as an equity research analyst for Riggs Investment Management Corp. and First Union Securities. Previously he worked for Evergreen Funds and Salomon Smith Barney. Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wingate University and an MBA in finance from Johns Hopkins University.

Daniel Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

4.59

4.6%

Dan Carter focuses on diversified broad market fixed income portfolios. He also serves as an asset specialist for the Government (Treasury/Agency/TIPS) sectors within the fixed income markets. Carter joined the firm in 2000 as a credit analyst. Prior to joining Fort Washington, Carter was an analyst focusing on fixed income with the Ohio Casualty Group and Provident Financial Group. Carter received a BS in Business (Finance and Accounting) from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Austin Kummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Austin Kummer is a vice president and senior portfolio manager, focused on portfolio management and research functions within several strategies, including Total Return Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, Private Debt, and Dividend Equity. Kummer joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

