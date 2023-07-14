Dividend Investing Ideas Center
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable equity securities of small cap companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser generally considers small cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the lowest 12.5% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than the 1,000th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization threshold. Under the Sub-Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization of an eligible company would be approximately $11.3 billion or below. This dollar amount will vary due to market conditions. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. small cap companies.
Using a market capitalization weighted approach, the Sub-Adviser purchases a broad and diverse group of readily marketable equity securities of U.S. small cap companies. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the U.S. small cap company, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the small-cap segment of the U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Sub-Adviser considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|SAUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|41.43%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|26.57%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|59.62%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|45.44%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|40.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|24.15%
|2021
|0.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|79.07%
|2020
|3.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|58.19%
|2019
|4.0%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|77.98%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|21.74%
|Period
|SAUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|38.71%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|24.03%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|59.05%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|48.96%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|71.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|24.15%
|2021
|0.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|79.07%
|2020
|3.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|58.19%
|2019
|4.0%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|77.98%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|39.51%
|SAUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|321 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|57.98%
|Number of Holdings
|1551
|2
|2519
|8.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|84.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.72%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|97.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|19.02%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|83.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|3.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|41.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|40.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|41.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUMX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.22%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|23.98%
|Financial Services
|18.84%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|17.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.21%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|11.22%
|Technology
|12.68%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|70.24%
|Healthcare
|10.81%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|72.28%
|Basic Materials
|6.37%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|17.69%
|Consumer Defense
|5.05%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|29.42%
|Energy
|4.46%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|70.92%
|Utilities
|4.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|15.48%
|Communication Services
|2.64%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|49.83%
|Real Estate
|0.70%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|95.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUMX % Rank
|US
|98.33%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|17.00%
|Non US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|59.93%
|SAUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|43.00%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|48.90%
|SAUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|2.76%
|SAUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|57.14%
|SAUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SAUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|46.52%
|SAUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Leblond is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. He joined Dimensional in 2015. Prior to joining Dimensional, Mr. Leblond was an associate at Duchossois Capital Management from June to December 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
