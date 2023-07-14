Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$471 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 113.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAUFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA U.S. Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:

obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities;

dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the United States;

bank obligations, including those of U.S. banks and savings and loan associations and dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, such as certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit) and bankers’ acceptances;

corporate debt obligations;

commercial paper;

obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank; and

repurchase agreements.

Generally, the Fund acquires obligations that mature within three years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities issued in the U.S.

The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.

2  |  Summary Prospectus

With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. issuers and dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S.

The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.

The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. banks and U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks and bank holding companies when the yield to maturity on these investments exceeds the yield to maturity on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality for a period of five consecutive days during which the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is open for trading. To determine that yields on dollar-denominated bank obligations are more attractive than yields on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality, the Sub-Adviser will examine the yield to maturity information for available fixed income securities of other industry sectors as compared to bank obligations after eliminating individual securities in each industry sector that would not be eligible for investment by the Fund. If the yield to maturity for eligible bank obligations is higher than that of eligible portfolio investments of similar quality of all other industry sectors, investments in bank obligations will be considered to have a yield that generally exceeds the yield on other eligible investments as a group. When investments in such bank obligations exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets, the Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the banking industry.

The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: dollar-denominated certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within three years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.

All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.

Read More

SAUFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 29.26%
1 Yr -0.3% -5.2% 7.0% 84.35%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 95.81%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.3% 2.3% 93.33%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.1% 1.5% 90.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -6.4% 2.3% 99.55%
2021 -0.7% -1.1% 21.9% 97.22%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 63.46%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 72.45%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 35.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -3.2% 2.9% 22.71%
1 Yr -0.3% -5.2% 3.0% 75.65%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 95.67%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.8% 2.6% 93.48%
10 Yr -0.7%* -4.9% 1.7% 89.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -6.4% 2.3% 99.55%
2021 -0.7% -1.1% 21.9% 97.22%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 63.46%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 72.96%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 41.52%

NAV & Total Return History

SAUFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAUFX Category Low Category High SAUFX % Rank
Net Assets 471 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 70.43%
Number of Holdings 68 1 3396 86.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 307 M -200 M 16.1 B 32.31%
Weighting of Top 10 65.30% 2.6% 103.2% 9.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 10.35%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 10.26%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 10.09%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2% 9.97%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 9.96%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 9.93%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 9.74%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 9.72%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 9.63%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 9.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAUFX % Rank
Bonds 		98.33% 0.00% 123.41% 6.55%
Convertible Bonds 		1.36% 0.00% 15.25% 67.25%
Cash 		0.31% -24.02% 100.00% 94.76%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 31.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.38%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 34.93%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAUFX % Rank
Government 		62.78% 0.00% 100.00% 4.80%
Corporate 		36.91% 0.00% 99.91% 55.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.31% 0.00% 100.00% 95.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 41.48%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 62.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAUFX % Rank
US 		82.13% 0.00% 100.00% 19.65%
Non US 		16.20% 0.00% 49.76% 31.44%

SAUFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.08% 18.10% 31.05%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.19% 16.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 35.64%

Sales Fees

SAUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 113.00% 0.00% 369.54% 87.50%

SAUFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAUFX Category Low Category High SAUFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.80% 0.00% 5.90% 28.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAUFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAUFX Category Low Category High SAUFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -1.30% 14.86% 95.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAUFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAUFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2007

15.17

15.2%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

