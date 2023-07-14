The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:

•

obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities;

•

dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the United States;

•

bank obligations, including those of U.S. banks and savings and loan associations and dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, such as certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit) and bankers’ acceptances;

•

corporate debt obligations;

•

commercial paper;

•

obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank; and

•

repurchase agreements.

Generally, the Fund acquires obligations that mature within three years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities issued in the U.S.

The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.

With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. issuers and dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S.

The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.

The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. banks and U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks and bank holding companies when the yield to maturity on these investments exceeds the yield to maturity on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality for a period of five consecutive days during which the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is open for trading. To determine that yields on dollar-denominated bank obligations are more attractive than yields on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality, the Sub-Adviser will examine the yield to maturity information for available fixed income securities of other industry sectors as compared to bank obligations after eliminating individual securities in each industry sector that would not be eligible for investment by the Fund. If the yield to maturity for eligible bank obligations is higher than that of eligible portfolio investments of similar quality of all other industry sectors, investments in bank obligations will be considered to have a yield that generally exceeds the yield on other eligible investments as a group. When investments in such bank obligations exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets, the Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the banking industry.

The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: dollar-denominated certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within three years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.

All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.