1.1%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$471 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.3%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 113.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in:
•
obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities;
•
dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the United States;
•
bank obligations, including those of U.S. banks and savings and loan associations and dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, such as certificates of deposit (including marketable variable rate certificates of deposit) and bankers’ acceptances;
•
corporate debt obligations;
•
commercial paper;
•
obligations of supranational organizations, such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank; and
•
repurchase agreements.
Generally, the Fund acquires obligations that mature within three years from the date of settlement. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities issued in the U.S.
The Fund generally invests in fixed income securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund considers fixed income securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, (“S&P”), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, have been determined by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.
|
2 | Summary Prospectus
With respect to corporate debt securities (e.g., bonds and debentures), the Fund generally invests in investment grade securities that are issued by U.S. issuers and dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S.
The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and notes and obligations of federal agencies or instrumentalities, including inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Some U.S. government obligations that the Fund may invest in, such as Treasury bills, notes and bonds and securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association, are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States, while others such as those of or guaranteed by the Federal Home Loan Banks, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association are not.
The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. banks and U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks and bank holding companies when the yield to maturity on these investments exceeds the yield to maturity on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality for a period of five consecutive days during which the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is open for trading. To determine that yields on dollar-denominated bank obligations are more attractive than yields on all other eligible portfolio investments of similar quality, the Sub-Adviser will examine the yield to maturity information for available fixed income securities of other industry sectors as compared to bank obligations after eliminating individual securities in each industry sector that would not be eligible for investment by the Fund. If the yield to maturity for eligible bank obligations is higher than that of eligible portfolio investments of similar quality of all other industry sectors, investments in bank obligations will be considered to have a yield that generally exceeds the yield on other eligible investments as a group. When investments in such bank obligations exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets, the Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the banking industry.
The types of bank and bank holding company obligations in which the Fund may invest include, without limitation: dollar-denominated certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other debt obligations that mature within three years of the date of settlement, provided such obligations meet the Fund’s established credit rating or other criteria. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit must, at the time of investment, be rated at least A-3 by S&P, P-3 by Moody’s or F3 by Fitch or, if unrated, issued by a corporation having an outstanding unsecured debt issue rated at least BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody’s.
All ratings described above apply at the time of investment.
|Period
|SAUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|29.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|84.35%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|95.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|93.33%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|90.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|99.55%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|97.22%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|63.46%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|72.45%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|35.09%
|Period
|SAUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|22.71%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|75.65%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|95.67%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|93.48%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|89.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|99.55%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|97.22%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|63.46%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|72.96%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|41.52%
|SAUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|471 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|70.43%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|3396
|86.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|307 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|32.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.30%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|9.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUFX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.33%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|6.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.36%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|67.25%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|94.76%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|31.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|34.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUFX % Rank
|Government
|62.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.80%
|Corporate
|36.91%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|55.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|41.48%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.41%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|62.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAUFX % Rank
|US
|82.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.65%
|Non US
|16.20%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|31.44%
|SAUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|31.05%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|16.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|35.64%
|SAUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SAUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|113.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|87.50%
|SAUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.80%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|28.38%
|SAUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAUFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|95.50%
|SAUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2011
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2007
15.17
15.2%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
