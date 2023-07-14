Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$13.05
$2.54 B
1.97%
$0.26
0.01%
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.8%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|SATTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SATTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.54 B
|10
|804 B
|8.15%
|Number of Holdings
|321
|1
|17333
|2.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.52 B
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|13.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.84%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|84.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATTX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.76%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|36.42%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|55.95%
|Other
|2.25%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|30.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|33.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|39.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|54.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATTX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|44.62%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|27.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|10.15%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|46.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|41.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|24.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|9.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|30.43%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|32.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|31.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|34.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SATTX % Rank
|US
|95.76%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|28.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|18.84%
|SATTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|60.47%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|81.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|SATTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SATTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SATTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|52.48%
|SATTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|N/A
|SATTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SATTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SATTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|65.14%
|SATTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2010
8.56
8.6%
Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2010
8.56
8.6%
"Chief Investment Officer—Blend Strategies and Defined Contribution Seth Masters is Chief Investment Officer of Blend Strategies and Defined Contribution (DC) and a Partner at AllianceBernstein. He became CIO of Blend Strategies in 2002 and launched a range of style-blended and asset-allocation services that have since become a significant portion of the firm’s assets. In June 2008, Masters was appointed to head AllianceBernstein’s newly formed DC business unit. He is also responsible for overseeing research on dynamic asset allocation, inflation protection and risk-mitigation strategies. From 1994 to 2002, Masters was CIO of Emerging Markets Value Equities. He joined Bernstein in 1991 as a research analyst covering global financial firms. Over the years, Masters has published numerous articles, including “Is There a Better Way to Rebalance?”; “After the Fall: The Case for Emerging Markets Revisited”; and “The Future of Defined Contribution Pension Plans.” Prior to Bernstein, he worked as a senior associate at Booz, Allen & Hamilton from 1986 to 1990 and taught economics in China from 1983 to 1985. Masters earned a BA from Princeton University and an MPhil in economics from Oxford University. Location: New York. "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2014
4.58
4.6%
Vadim Zlotnikov is Chief Market Strategist, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Solutions and Chief Investment Officer for Systematic and Index Strategies. As Chief Market Strategist, he provides macro and quantitative research that helps identify thematic investment opportunities. As Co-Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, Zlotnikov manages the development and implementation of integrated investment portfolios for the retirement, institutional and retail markets. As CIO for Systematic and Index Strategies, he is responsible for ensuring that individual products meet investment objectives. Zlotnikov served as CIO of Growth Equities from 2008 to 2010. From 2002 to 2008, he was chief investment strategist, responsible for developing portfolio recommendations for the US market and for separate quantitative analysis and money-management research products. Prior to that, he was an analyst covering the PC and semiconductor industries; he launched the technology strategy product in 1996. Before joining the firm in 1992, Zlotnikov spent six years as a management consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton, where he conducted a broad range of strategic and operational studies for technology companies. He also worked for Amoco Technology Company as a director of electronic ventures and spent two years as a research engineer with AT&T Bell Laboratories. He has been named to the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in the semiconductor components, strategy and quantitative research categories. Zlotnikov holds a BS and an MS in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Stanford University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2014
4.58
4.6%
Portfolio Manager—Dynamic Asset Allocation. Mr. Barenboym has been associated with the Manager in similar capacities since prior to 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
