Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SA International Value Fund

mutual fund
SATLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 +0.14 +1.35%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (SAHMX) Primary S (SATLX)
SATLX (Mutual Fund)

SA International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 +0.14 +1.35%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (SAHMX) Primary S (SATLX)
SATLX (Mutual Fund)

SA International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.5 +0.14 +1.35%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (SAHMX) Primary S (SATLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA International Value Fund

SATLX | Fund

$10.50

$597 M

0.00%

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$597 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA International Value Fund

SATLX | Fund

$10.50

$597 M

0.00%

0.89%

SATLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

SATLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SATLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.2% 22.0% 50.58%
1 Yr 0.1% -23.7% 32.5% 98.81%
3 Yr 5.1%* -4.8% 20.2% 70.03%
5 Yr -2.5%* -11.2% 9.5% 89.86%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% 34.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SATLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -27.8% 166.1% 44.41%
2021 6.7% -42.2% 28.2% 10.70%
2020 -1.5% -7.3% 5.5% 78.91%
2019 2.5% 1.1% 7.1% 89.80%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 51.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SATLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -9.7% 22.0% 49.71%
1 Yr 0.1% -23.7% 56.0% 89.64%
3 Yr 5.1%* -4.8% 22.0% 68.24%
5 Yr -2.5%* -11.2% 12.3% 91.75%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% 32.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SATLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -27.8% 166.1% 44.41%
2021 6.7% -42.2% 28.2% 10.70%
2020 -1.5% -7.3% 5.5% 78.91%
2019 2.5% 1.1% 7.1% 89.80%
2018 -4.3% -8.1% -1.1% 68.28%

NAV & Total Return History

SATLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SATLX Category Low Category High SATLX % Rank
Net Assets 597 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 44.54%
Number of Holdings 479 2 3900 9.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M 530 K 13.7 B 51.76%
Weighting of Top 10 20.80% 7.3% 99.9% 63.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 4.61%
  2. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  3. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  4. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  6. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  7. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  8. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  9. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%
  10. TotalEnergies SE 3.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SATLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 75.03% 100.46% 16.18%
Cash 		0.34% -31.92% 11.89% 77.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 60.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 70.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 57.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 59.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SATLX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.21% 0.00% 42.76% 9.79%
Energy 		17.06% 0.00% 26.59% 1.48%
Basic Materials 		13.64% 0.00% 30.76% 13.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.42% 0.00% 27.46% 25.82%
Industrials 		10.14% 1.03% 36.79% 80.42%
Healthcare 		5.60% 0.00% 23.28% 85.46%
Consumer Defense 		4.51% 0.00% 31.84% 78.04%
Communication Services 		3.92% 0.00% 23.78% 81.60%
Real Estate 		2.16% 0.00% 17.64% 39.17%
Technology 		1.28% 0.00% 24.16% 90.80%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 27.46% 83.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SATLX % Rank
Non US 		99.38% 71.47% 100.46% 5.88%
US 		0.29% 0.00% 15.02% 84.41%

SATLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SATLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 21.16% 62.99%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 33.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.47% 55.67%

Sales Fees

SATLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SATLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SATLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 2.00% 158.16% 2.41%

SATLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SATLX Category Low Category High SATLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 83.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SATLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SATLX Category Low Category High SATLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.86% 0.18% 7.85% 31.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SATLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SATLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Arun Keswani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×