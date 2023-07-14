Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short duration fixed income securities. These securities may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury and agency securities, obligations of supranational entities and foreign governments, domestic and

foreign-corporate debt obligations, taxable municipal debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fund’s investment in foreign issuers may at times be significant.

The fund normally expects to maintain an average effective duration between 3 months and 1 year. Individual purchases will generally be limited to investment-grade securities with an effective duration of less than 5 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of five years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser attempts to maximize income by identifying securities that offer an acceptable yield for a given level of credit risk and maturity. The subadviser attempts to identify short duration securities that offer a comparably better return potential and yield than money market funds. The subadviser may retain securities if the rating of the security falls below investment grade and the subadviser deems retention of the security to be in the best interests of the fund. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell, derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and options) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as credit and interest rate risk. Depending on market conditions the fund’s investment strategies may result in high portfolio turnover.