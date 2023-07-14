Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Seix Ultra-Short Bond Fund

SASSX | Fund

$9.77

$43 M

4.64%

$0.45

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$43 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SASSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix Ultra-Short Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 24, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Rieger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short duration fixed income securities. These securities may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury and agency securities, obligations of supranational entities and foreign governments, domestic and

foreign-corporate debt obligations, taxable municipal debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fund’s investment in foreign issuers may at times be significant.

The fund normally expects to maintain an average effective duration between 3 months and 1 year. Individual purchases will generally be limited to investment-grade securities with an effective duration of less than 5 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of five years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser attempts to maximize income by identifying securities that offer an acceptable yield for a given level of credit risk and maturity. The subadviser attempts to identify short duration securities that offer a comparably better return potential and yield than money market funds. The subadviser may retain securities if the rating of the security falls below investment grade and the subadviser deems retention of the security to be in the best interests of the fund. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell, derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and options) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as credit and interest rate risk. Depending on market conditions the fund’s investment strategies may result in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

SASSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -1.1% 3.6% 32.31%
1 Yr 1.2% -5.2% 7.0% 26.52%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 63.72%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 85.71%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 68.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -6.4% 2.3% 66.67%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 66.20%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 65.38%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 62.76%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -3.2% 2.9% 25.33%
1 Yr 1.2% -5.2% 3.0% 12.17%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 62.50%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% 82.27%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 67.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SASSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -6.4% 2.3% 66.67%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 66.20%
2020 0.0% -21.0% 1.0% 65.38%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 63.27%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SASSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SASSX Category Low Category High SASSX % Rank
Net Assets 43 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 90.43%
Number of Holdings 54 1 3396 87.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 M -200 M 16.1 B 81.22%
Weighting of Top 10 29.73% 2.6% 103.2% 34.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.07%
  2. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1.29329% 3.57%
  3. American Express Credit Corporation 0.69% 3.45%
  4. Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC 3.12%
  5. The Boeing Company 4.508% 3.02%
  6. AT&T Inc 2.89%
  7. Park Aerospace Holdings Ltd. 4.5% 2.88%
  8. General Motors Financial Company Inc 1.7% 2.87%
  9. World Finl Network Credit Card Tst 2.33% 2.85%
  10. VNDO MORTGAGE TRUST 3.95% 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SASSX % Rank
Bonds 		90.90% 0.00% 123.41% 25.33%
Convertible Bonds 		5.12% 0.00% 15.25% 27.51%
Cash 		3.98% -24.02% 100.00% 79.04%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 70.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.87%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 72.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SASSX % Rank
Securitized 		50.91% 0.00% 100.00% 16.16%
Corporate 		44.78% 0.00% 99.91% 37.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.31% 0.00% 100.00% 85.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 76.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 87.34%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SASSX % Rank
US 		76.19% 0.00% 100.00% 32.75%
Non US 		14.71% 0.00% 49.76% 36.24%

SASSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.08% 18.10% 14.16%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.19% 27.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 70.00%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 42.57%

Sales Fees

SASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% 10.53%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SASSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 369.54% 67.19%

SASSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SASSX Category Low Category High SASSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.64% 0.00% 5.90% 63.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SASSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SASSX Category Low Category High SASSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -1.30% 14.86% 49.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SASSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SASSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Rieger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2014

8.21

8.2%

Michael is a seasoned senior portfolio manager focused on the securitized sector. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix, Michael was a portfolio manager at AIG Global Investment, where he managed an ABS portfolio covering the full rating spectrum in addition to non-agency senior residential MBS, adjustable rate senior mortgage portfolio and international AAA residential MBS portfolios. Michael began his investment management career at Aetna Life and Casualty's Portfolio Hedging Group as an analyst. Michael received an A.B. degree (Cum Laude) in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.

Perry Troisi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2014

8.21

8.2%

Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.

Carlos Catoya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Carlos is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit research. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, Carlos was a vice president of the global banking energy group at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and responsible for rating agency relationships. Previously, Carlos was director and group leader of Standard & Poor’s oil and gas corporate ratings team. Carlos was responsible for the ratings of independent oil and gas producers, refiner & marketers, and oilfield service companies. In addition, he led the corporate rating’s input into rating decisions for certain sovereign and selected project finance ratings. Prior to joining the rating agency, Carlos was a commercial banker having served in different analytical and lending relationship manager capacities as an officer at Credit Suisse US and First Fidelity (now Wells Fargo). Carlos received a B.S. degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Rutgers University, and received an M.B.A. degree in Finance (with concentration in International Business) & Accounting (with concentration in Financial Statement Analysis) from New York University.

Jonathan Yozzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Jon is a portfolio manager focused on credit and head of investment grade credit corporate bond trading and is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining the firm, he was a natural gas commodities broker at PVM Oil Associates responsible for brokerage of domestic natural gas products & foreign & domestic crude oil. Prior to that, Jon was a member of capital markets group & energy derivatives group at Prebon Yamane (U.S.A.) Inc. responsible for brokerage of short term eurodollars & forward rate agreements and sales associate at JPMorgan Securities, Inc. working primarily on the investment grade corporate sales desk. Jon received a B.S. degree in History from Syracuse University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

