Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA U.S. Small Company Fund

SASLX | Fund

$23.89

$321 M

0.00%

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$321 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SASLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA U.S. Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

SASLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SASLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.5% 140.9% 15.20%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.7% 196.6% 73.10%
3 Yr 2.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 72.44%
5 Yr -3.3%* -23.8% 9.2% 52.74%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 37.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SASLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -59.3% 118.2% 12.41%
2021 -0.1% -17.3% 18.6% 79.76%
2020 3.0% -21.2% 28.2% 58.54%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 78.17%
2018 -3.4% -20.0% 0.2% 22.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SASLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -17.6% 140.9% 13.73%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.7% 196.6% 66.67%
3 Yr 2.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 72.58%
5 Yr -3.3%* -23.8% 10.7% 60.64%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 36.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SASLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -59.3% 118.2% 12.41%
2021 -0.1% -17.3% 18.6% 79.76%
2020 3.0% -21.2% 28.2% 58.54%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 78.17%
2018 -3.4% -19.9% 0.2% 40.64%

NAV & Total Return History

SASLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SASLX Category Low Category High SASLX % Rank
Net Assets 321 M 1.48 M 120 B 57.82%
Number of Holdings 1551 2 2519 7.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M 213 K 4.6 B 84.18%
Weighting of Top 10 3.72% 2.8% 101.7% 97.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Generac Holdings Inc 0.73%
  2. Avis Budget Group Inc 0.55%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc 0.48%
  4. The Mosaic Co 0.46%
  5. Boston Beer Co Inc Class A 0.44%
  6. Builders FirstSource Inc 0.43%
  7. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 0.40%
  8. Coupa Software Inc 0.40%
  9. Entegris Inc 0.39%
  10. LHC Group Inc 0.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SASLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 25.32% 100.32% 18.86%
Cash 		0.31% -79.10% 74.68% 83.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 5.85% 3.54%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 20.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 16.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 17.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SASLX % Rank
Industrials 		20.22% 2.46% 37.42% 23.81%
Financial Services 		18.84% 0.00% 35.52% 17.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.21% 0.99% 47.79% 11.05%
Technology 		12.68% 0.00% 54.70% 70.07%
Healthcare 		10.81% 0.00% 26.53% 72.11%
Basic Materials 		6.37% 0.00% 18.66% 17.52%
Consumer Defense 		5.05% 0.00% 18.87% 29.25%
Energy 		4.46% 0.00% 37.72% 70.58%
Utilities 		4.00% 0.00% 18.58% 15.14%
Communication Services 		2.64% 0.00% 14.85% 49.66%
Real Estate 		0.70% 0.00% 29.43% 94.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SASLX % Rank
US 		98.33% 24.89% 100.00% 16.67%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 36.31% 59.76%

SASLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SASLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 13.16% 63.82%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 26.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 47.25%

Sales Fees

SASLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SASLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SASLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 1.00% 314.00% 2.56%

SASLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SASLX Category Low Category High SASLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 39.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SASLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SASLX Category Low Category High SASLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -2.40% 2.49% 32.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SASLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SASLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Marc Leblond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Leblond is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. He joined Dimensional in 2015. Prior to joining Dimensional, Mr. Leblond was an associate at Duchossois Capital Management from June to December 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

