Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SA Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
SARLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Other (SAREX) Primary S (SARLX)
SARLX (Mutual Fund)

SA Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Other (SAREX) Primary S (SARLX)
SARLX (Mutual Fund)

SA Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Other (SAREX) Primary S (SARLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA Real Estate Securities Fund

SARLX | Fund

$10.73

$152 M

0.00%

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$152 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA Real Estate Securities Fund

SARLX | Fund

$10.73

$152 M

0.00%

0.80%

SARLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

SARLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SARLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.9% 328.6% 29.97%
1 Yr -12.3% -35.3% 246.7% 79.14%
3 Yr -0.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 69.08%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.6% 23.4% 50.41%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 51.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SARLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -51.3% 81.2% 22.83%
2021 13.8% -3.9% 24.3% 62.73%
2020 -3.4% -14.7% 10.5% 58.89%
2019 5.0% -0.2% 9.4% 39.75%
2018 -1.6% -7.1% 0.8% 30.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SARLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -22.8% 328.6% 29.97%
1 Yr -12.3% -35.3% 246.7% 79.14%
3 Yr -0.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 68.20%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.6% 23.4% 54.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 49.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SARLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -51.3% 81.2% 22.83%
2021 13.8% -3.9% 24.3% 62.73%
2020 -3.4% -14.7% 10.5% 58.89%
2019 5.0% -0.2% 9.4% 39.75%
2018 -1.6% -6.8% 0.8% 53.48%

NAV & Total Return History

SARLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SARLX Category Low Category High SARLX % Rank
Net Assets 152 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 68.92%
Number of Holdings 141 20 642 10.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.4 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 74.73%
Weighting of Top 10 44.28% 15.9% 99.8% 76.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 8.61%
  2. Prologis Inc 6.94%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp 6.04%
  4. Equinix Inc 4.61%
  5. Public Storage 3.84%
  6. Realty Income Corp 2.94%
  7. Welltower OP LLC 2.94%
  8. Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.91%
  9. Simon Property Group Inc 2.75%
  10. SBA Communications Corp 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SARLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 0.01% 106.94% 24.56%
Cash 		0.48% -98.06% 25.84% 72.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 28.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 34.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 18.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 25.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SARLX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 3.76%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 12.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 32.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 17.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 13.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 23.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 13.91%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 21.43%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 12.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 47.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 16.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SARLX % Rank
US 		99.47% 0.01% 101.17% 21.71%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 44.90% 39.50%

SARLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SARLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.07% 26.04% 76.98%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 12.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 50.67%

Sales Fees

SARLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SARLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SARLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.11% 380.00% 1.91%

SARLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SARLX Category Low Category High SARLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 85.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SARLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SARLX Category Low Category High SARLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -1.14% 6.05% 23.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SARLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SARLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×