Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$152 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.3%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. The Fund is designed to purchase readily marketable equity securities of companies the principal activities of which include ownership, management, development, construction or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Investments will include, principally, equity securities of companies in the following sectors of the real estate industry: certain real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies engaged in residential construction and firms, excluding partnerships, the principal business of which is to develop commercial property. The Fund generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction or sale of residential, commercial, industrial or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. REIT or REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests.
The Fund will make equity investments in securities listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser, using a market capitalization weighted approach. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the U.S. real estate company, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser may adjust the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, size, relative price, profitability, trading strategies, liquidity, momentum, and other factors that the Sub-Adviser determines to be appropriate.
|
Summary Prospectus | 33
The Fund will purchase shares of REITs. A REIT is not subject to federal income tax on net income and gains it distributes to shareholders if it complies with several requirements relating to its organization, ownership, assets and income and a requirement that it distribute to its shareholders at least 90% of its taxable income (other than net capital gain) for each taxable year. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of companies in the real estate industry.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|SAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|53.79%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|65.83%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|67.94%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|46.69%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|28.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|51.81%
|2021
|13.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|62.36%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|58.50%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|38.93%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|27.83%
|Period
|SAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|50.54%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|66.19%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|67.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|52.54%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|56.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|51.81%
|2021
|13.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|62.36%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|58.50%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|38.93%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|50.87%
|SAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|152 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|69.32%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|20
|642
|11.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.4 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|75.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.28%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|76.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAREX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.52%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|24.91%
|Cash
|0.48%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|72.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|43.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|45.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|35.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|42.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAREX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|12.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|30.08%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|48.12%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|35.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|30.45%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|41.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|30.45%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|37.22%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|28.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|57.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|33.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAREX % Rank
|US
|99.47%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|22.06%
|Non US
|0.05%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|39.86%
|SAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|61.15%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.08%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|52.00%
|SAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|2.29%
|SAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|87.94%
|SAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|28.42%
|SAREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...