To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. The Fund is designed to purchase readily marketable equity securities of companies the principal activities of which include ownership, management, development, construction or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Investments will include, principally, equity securities of companies in the following sectors of the real estate industry: certain real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies engaged in residential construction and firms, excluding partnerships, the principal business of which is to develop commercial property. The Fund generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction or sale of residential, commercial, industrial or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT-like entity. REIT or REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests.

The Fund will make equity investments in securities listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser, using a market capitalization weighted approach. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the U.S. real estate company, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser may adjust the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, size, relative price, profitability, trading strategies, liquidity, momentum, and other factors that the Sub-Adviser determines to be appropriate.

The Fund will purchase shares of REITs. A REIT is not subject to federal income tax on net income and gains it distributes to shareholders if it complies with several requirements relating to its organization, ownership, assets and income and a requirement that it distribute to its shareholders at least 90% of its taxable income (other than net capital gain) for each taxable year. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of companies in the real estate industry.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.