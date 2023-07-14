The Fund’s adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a sub-adviser. The sub-adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using proprietary signals to evaluate security market conditions. The technical strategies employed by the sub-adviser focus primarily on trend-following, momentum, relative strength and many other technical analysis strategies applied to domestic and international stock and bond markets to “signal” favorable or unfavorable market conditions. In favorable conditions, the sub-adviser focuses on equities and may employ leverage in especially favorable conditions. The sub-adviser invests without restriction as to issuer market capitalization, market sector or country. In unfavorable conditions, the sub-adviser emphasizes capital preservation by increasing the Fund’s allocation to cash equivalents, fixed income securities, reducing leverage, and hedging.

The sub-adviser employs signal-driven short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term trading strategies focusing on various equity sectors, for example, large cap, small cap, mid cap, and emerging markets sectors. Proprietary strategy signals determine the amount of exposure to each equity sector. Implementation is made primarily through stock index futures and swaps on sector-representative baskets of stocks; and secondarily, through ETFs and mutual funds. Baskets of stocks are selected as a substitute for an entire sector by using beta and correlation analysis to identify a sector-tracking basket. Beta is a measure of returns relative to an index. For example, a stock with returns that track the S&P 500 Index would have a beta of one. Correlation analysis is a measure of the degree to which two returns move directionally in relation to each other. For example, a stock with returns that move up or down when the S&P 500 Index moves up or down would have a correlation of one. In especially favorable conditions, the sub-adviser uses swap and futures contracts and/or borrowing to leverage the Fund’s portfolio. Also, when it believes market conditions, or certain market sector conditions are unfavorable, the sub-adviser may reduce market exposure by using a long/short strategy of buying what it believes to be the best performing assets while taking a short futures or swap position on a stock market index. The Fund’s use of derivatives is generally limited by the requirements to pledge collateral to counterparties.

As part of its principal strategy the sub-adviser may engage a defensive strategy, where the sub-adviser increases allocations to fixed income securities. The sub-adviser does not select individual fixed income securities but instead, invests the Fund’s assets in mutual funds and ETFs that each invests primarily in fixed income securities. The sub-adviser invests without restriction as to issuer type, capitalization, credit quality or maturity of individual securities held by the mutual funds and ETFs. These investments include high-yield fixed income securities commonly known as “junk” bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of similar credit quality.

The sub-adviser selects mutual funds and ETFs that have relatively strong recent returns and low risk (defined as return volatility). The sub-adviser also considers mutual fund and ETF size, fees, management experience and liquidity. The sub-adviser selects swap counterparties it believes to be credit worthy and does not invest more than 25% of Fund assets in swap contracts with any one counterparty. The sub-adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover in excess of 100%.

The sub-adviser believes the consistency of its execution of both its investment strategy and its risk management strategy is reflected in the following biblical quote.

“Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5, Living Bible)