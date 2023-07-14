Home
Spectrum Active Advantage Fund

mutual fund
SAPEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.24 -0.14 -0.86%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (SAPEX) Primary
Spectrum Active Advantage Fund

SAPEX | Fund

$16.24

$10.2 M

3.78%

$0.61

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

Net Assets

$10.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Spectrum Active Advantage Fund

SAPEX | Fund

$16.24

$10.2 M

3.78%

$0.61

1.77%

SAPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spectrum Active Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph Doudera

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a sub-adviser. The sub-adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using proprietary signals to evaluate security market conditions. The technical strategies employed by the sub-adviser focus primarily on trend-following, momentum, relative strength and many other technical analysis strategies applied to domestic and international stock and bond markets to “signal” favorable or unfavorable market conditions. In favorable conditions, the sub-adviser focuses on equities and may employ leverage in especially favorable conditions. The sub-adviser invests without restriction as to issuer market capitalization, market sector or country. In unfavorable conditions, the sub-adviser emphasizes capital preservation by increasing the Fund’s allocation to cash equivalents, fixed income securities, reducing leverage, and hedging.

The sub-adviser employs signal-driven short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term trading strategies focusing on various equity sectors, for example, large cap, small cap, mid cap, and emerging markets sectors. Proprietary strategy signals determine the amount of exposure to each equity sector. Implementation is made primarily through stock index futures and swaps on sector-representative baskets of stocks; and secondarily, through ETFs and mutual funds. Baskets of stocks are selected as a substitute for an entire sector by using beta and correlation analysis to identify a sector-tracking basket. Beta is a measure of returns relative to an index. For example, a stock with returns that track the S&P 500 Index would have a beta of one. Correlation analysis is a measure of the degree to which two returns move directionally in relation to each other. For example, a stock with returns that move up or down when the S&P 500 Index moves up or down would have a correlation of one. In especially favorable conditions, the sub-adviser uses swap and futures contracts and/or borrowing to leverage the Fund’s portfolio. Also, when it believes market conditions, or certain market sector conditions are unfavorable, the sub-adviser may reduce market exposure by using a long/short strategy of buying what it believes to be the best performing assets while taking a short futures or swap position on a stock market index. The Fund’s use of derivatives is generally limited by the requirements to pledge collateral to counterparties.

As part of its principal strategy the sub-adviser may engage a defensive strategy, where the sub-adviser increases allocations to fixed income securities. The sub-adviser does not select individual fixed income securities but instead, invests the Fund’s assets in mutual funds and ETFs that each invests primarily in fixed income securities. The sub-adviser invests without restriction as to issuer type, capitalization, credit quality or maturity of individual securities held by the mutual funds and ETFs. These investments include high-yield fixed income securities commonly known as “junk” bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of similar credit quality.

The sub-adviser selects mutual funds and ETFs that have relatively strong recent returns and low risk (defined as return volatility). The sub-adviser also considers mutual fund and ETF size, fees, management experience and liquidity. The sub-adviser selects swap counterparties it believes to be credit worthy and does not invest more than 25% of Fund assets in swap contracts with any one counterparty. The sub-adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover in excess of 100%.

The sub-adviser believes the consistency of its execution of both its investment strategy and its risk management strategy is reflected in the following biblical quote.

“Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5, Living Bible)

SAPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -12.3% 53.7% 69.01%
1 Yr -1.5% -18.8% 40.4% 71.49%
3 Yr -15.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 99.58%
5 Yr -7.5%* -13.4% 10.2% 97.77%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -48.5% 15.7% 98.34%
2021 -6.2% -10.0% 21.8% 95.83%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 16.89%
2019 6.1% -2.2% 6.5% 1.83%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 32.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -23.0% 53.7% 68.18%
1 Yr -1.5% -18.8% 40.4% 68.60%
3 Yr -15.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 99.57%
5 Yr -7.5%* -13.4% 10.2% 97.66%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -48.5% 15.7% 98.34%
2021 -6.2% -10.0% 21.8% 95.83%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 16.89%
2019 6.1% -2.2% 6.5% 1.83%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 49.27%

NAV & Total Return History

SAPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAPEX Category Low Category High SAPEX % Rank
Net Assets 10.2 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 97.53%
Number of Holdings 26 2 3255 64.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 81.07%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.2% 100.0% 10.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 53.55%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 50.56%
  3. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  4. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  5. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  6. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  7. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  8. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  9. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%
  10. Recv Ishares Tr Iboxx 19.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAPEX % Rank
Other 		73.78% -72.87% 73.78% 0.41%
Cash 		26.22% -65.52% 88.88% 23.46%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 238.38% 97.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 84.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 89.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 94.24%

SAPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.21% 4.40% 32.35%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

SAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 96.73%

SAPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAPEX Category Low Category High SAPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.78% 0.00% 43.31% 89.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAPEX Category Low Category High SAPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -2.01% 13.72% 73.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph Doudera

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Ralph Doudera is the CEO of Spectrum Financial, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory firm that is responsible for investing hundreds of millions of dollars of client assets. Over the past 25 years Spectrum’s investment and trading philosophy has strived to consistently provide above average investment returns while minimizing downside losses. He is also an investment strategist to Hundredfold Advisors, managing two mutual funds. Mr. Doudera has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Management and Finance from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He has also received a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Regent University. He founded Simply Distribute Foundation, which contributes to organizations promoting microfinance, supporting third world children hospitals, building orphanages and churches, and evangelism. He believes this is the best way to make positive changes in this world. Ralph has five grown children, two stepdaughters, and eight grandchildren. His activities are diverse, from auto racing to composing music and playing the piano on his Church worship team. He also enjoys surfing in Costa Rica where he currently owns the beachfront Casa Cecilia Hotel in St. Teresa, Costa Rica. His first book, Wealth Conundrum, is now in its third printing, and it addresses the puzzles of wealth from a Biblical perspective. It is also available in Korean, and Arabic versions.

Cristin McGinnis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Cristin McGinnis, Assistant Portfolio Manager to each Fund, has served as Portfolio Management Analyst of the Spectrum Financial Inc since June 2016. From March to June 2016, she was a Global Securities Operations Contractor for the America Funds family of mutual funds. From March 2012 to June 2014, she served as an Investment Analyst for the Spectrum Financial Inc. Ms. McGinnis is a graduate of Old Dominion University where she received Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus on finance and business management.

Christopher Hendrix

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Christopher Hendrix, CMT, Assistant Portfolio Manager，has served as Portfolio Manager and Investment Team Leader of Spectrum Financial Inc., since 2007. Prior to joining the Spectrum Financial Inc., he was a securities advisor with a regional brokerage firm before shifting in 1993 to a large national brokerage firm. There, he was the Senior Technical Analyst of the technical analysis department. In 2005, he established his own firm that published daily market commentaries as well as being a regular contributor to a nationwide investment industry magazine. Over the years, he has developed numerous proprietary indicators and analysis techniques that attempt to enhance portfolio returns in various investments and market cycles. Mr. Hendrix received his certification as a Chartered Market Technician from the Market Technicians Association, Inc. in 1998. He earned his B.A. degree from Florida State University in 1991 in Social Sciences/Economics.

Mary Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mary Collins, ChFC, has served as President and Chief Compliance Officer of the Spectrum Financial Inc since 2000. She began working for the Spectrum Financial Inc as a financial planner in 1988. The scope of her duties for the Spectrum Financial Inc include developing and maintaining corporate structure, efficient back office operations, and a comprehensive compliance program. Ms. Collins, is a graduate of Old Dominion University where she received Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus on corporate finance. Ms. Collins received her certification as a Chartered Financial Consultant in 1988 from the American College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

