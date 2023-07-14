The Portfolio is intended to be used as part of a broader investment program administered directly by Bernstein Private Wealth Management of AllianceBernstein L.P. (“Bernstein”). The performance and objectives of the Portfolio should be evaluated only in the context of the investor’s complete investment program. The Portfolio is NOT designed to be used as a stand-alone investment.

The Portfolio may invest in a diversified portfolio of securities and other financial instruments, including derivative instruments, that provide investment exposure to a variety of asset classes. These asset classes may include: equity securities and fixed-income instruments of issuers located within and outside the United States, real estate related securities, below-investment grade (“high yield”) securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), currencies and commodities. By adjusting investment exposure among the various asset classes in the Portfolio, AllianceBernstein L.P. (the “Manager”) seeks to manage the volatility of diversified client portfolios managed by Bernstein that reflect a significant allocation to equity securities. The Portfolio’s asset class exposures may be implemented and adjusted either through transactions in individual securities or through derivatives. The Portfolio is managed without regard to tax considerations.

The Portfolio obtains equity exposure by investing directly in equity securities and through investments in other registered funds, including, but not limited to, other funds managed by the Manager. Equity securities are generally common stocks, but may also include preferred stock, warrants and convertible securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and derivatives. The research analyses that support buy and sell decisions for the Portfolio are fundamental and bottom‑up, based largely on specific company and industry findings and taking into account broad economic forecasts.

The Portfolio may obtain fixed-income exposure principally through derivatives but may also invest directly in U.S., international and emerging market fixed-income instruments, including high yield securities and inflation-protected securities. To identify attractive bonds for the Portfolio, the Manager combines quantitative and fundamental research forecasts through a disciplined investment process to identify opportunities among country/yield curves, sectors, securities and currencies. The Portfolio’s fixed-income instruments are primarily investment grade debt securities, but may also include below-investment grade securities and preferred stock.

The Manager alters asset class exposures as market and economic conditions change. The Manager employs risk/return tools and fundamental research insights to determine how to adjust the Portfolio’s exposures to various asset classes. These dynamic adjustments to the Portfolio’s asset class exposures are implemented principally through the use of derivatives. The Portfolio may maintain a significant percentage of its assets in cash and cash equivalent instruments, some of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Portfolio’s obligations under derivative transactions. The Portfolio may invest part or all of its portfolio in U.S. government obligations or investment-grade debt securities of U.S. issuers, including municipal issuers.

The Manager also may use exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange traded notes, structured investments and commodity-linked notes in seeking to carry out the Portfolio’s investment strategies. The Portfolio may enter into foreign currency transactions for hedging and non‑hedging purposes on a spot ( i.e. , cash) basis or through the use of derivatives. An appropriate hedge of currency exposure resulting from the Portfolio’s securities positions may not be available or cost effective, or the Manager may determine not to hedge the positions, possibly even under market conditions where doing so could benefit the Portfolio. The Portfolio may use options strategies (involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices), futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices), swap agreements (including interest rate swaps and currency swaps) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.

Exposure to certain other asset classes may also be achieved through investments in other registered funds advised by the Manager (“AB Mutual Funds”), including the AB All Market Real Return Portfolio of AB Bond Fund, Inc.