The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in long and short positions of domestic equity and equity-related securities (including swaps and other derivative investments giving long or short exposure to domestic equity securities). The Investment Manager uses a proprietary evaluation process to generate an expected return for individual stocks that considers market risk factors generally and risks specific to the companies in which the Fund invests. Market risk factors include, among other factors, company size, enterprise value, and sector. The Investment Manager seeks to construct portfolios of equity-related investments that maintain long positions in instruments that provide exposure to risk factors that the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued by the equity markets and sells short instruments that provide exposure to risk factors that the Investment Manager considers to be overvalued by the equity markets. The process uses fundamentally-based, forward-looking forecasts of equity cash flows to generate return expectations for individual stocks. Then, the expected returns for the universe of stocks is further evaluated using quantitative techniques to estimate the market’s implied valuation of broad market risk factors as well as the company-specific risks. Finally, a portfolio is constructed within guidelines that buys long the stocks (or derivatives that give exposure to stocks) that give the portfolio both the broad risk characteristics and company-specific risks that are perceived to be undervalued and sells short stocks (or derivatives that give exposure to stocks) for which those characteristics are perceived to be overpriced. These guidelines contain risk controls that seek to: limit industry and sector concentration; promote portfolio issuer diversification; and avoid making portfolio investments contrary to the Investment Manager’s macroeconomic views. “Alpha” in the Fund’s name refers to the potential for the Fund’s portfolio to achieve returns that are favorable relative to the amount of risk taken. Of course, there is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective of long-term growth of capital, and an investment in the Fund involves significant risk. The Fund will ordinarily hold simultaneous long and short positions in equity securities or securities markets that provide exposure up to a level equal to 150% of the Fund’s net assets for both the long and short positions. That level of exposure is obtained through derivatives, including swap agreements (which include, but are not limited to, total return swap agreements). The Investment Manager intends to maintain a low overall net exposure (the difference between the notional value of long positions and the notional value of short positions) for the portfolio, typically varying between 50% net long and 30% net short to seek to maintain low correlation to traditional equity markets, lower than market volatility and seek to provide consistent absolute return. The overall net exposure will change as market opportunities change, and may, based on the Investment Manager’s view of current market conditions, be outside this range. The Fund may invest in domestic equity securities, including small-, mid-, and large-capitalization securities. The Fund also may invest in derivative instruments, including swaps on selected baskets of equity securities, to enable the Fund to pursue its investment objective without investing directly in the securities of companies to which the Fund is seeking exposure. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, to hedge or gain leveraged exposure to a particular sector, industry, market risk factor, or company and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure depending on market conditions. The Fund will often invest in instruments traded in the over the-counter (“OTC”) market, which generally provides for less transparency than exchange-traded instruments. The Fund also may enter into long positions or short sales of broad-based stock indices for hedging purposes in an effort to reduce the Fund’s risk or volatility through, among other instruments, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds. The use of derivatives may create a leveraging effect on the Fund which, under current regulatory requirements, will force the Fund to take offsetting positions or earmark or segregate assets to be used as collateral. The Fund actively trades its investments, which can result in significant fluctuations in the Fund's portfolio turnover rate. While the Fund anticipates investing in these securities and instruments to seek to achieve its investment objective, the extent of the Fund’s investment in these securities and instruments may vary from day-to-day depending on a number of different factors, including price, availability, and general market conditions. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality (rated AA or higher) fixed-income instruments, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less to collateralize its derivative positions. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.