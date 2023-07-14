Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.60
$920 K
0.00%
$0.00
2.49%
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$920 K
Holdings in Top 10
96.3%
Expense Ratio 2.49%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SAMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|54.41%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|56.43%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|20.80%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|33.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|920 K
|658 K
|207 B
|99.59%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|15351
|86.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|878 K
|660 K
|48.5 B
|99.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.28%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|9.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.40%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|44.14%
|Cash
|15.28%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|5.04%
|Bonds
|15.00%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|96.05%
|Other
|8.47%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|4.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.85%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|31.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|91.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.12%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|27.73%
|Healthcare
|16.70%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|11.34%
|Financial Services
|12.49%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|79.10%
|Industrials
|12.11%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|19.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.85%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|33.61%
|Communication Services
|6.82%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|57.24%
|Basic Materials
|5.88%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|9.84%
|Energy
|4.93%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|46.58%
|Utilities
|3.68%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|27.87%
|Consumer Defense
|2.30%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|92.08%
|Real Estate
|2.13%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|77.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMAX % Rank
|US
|54.26%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|25.89%
|Non US
|6.14%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|64.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|50.35%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|3.27%
|Corporate
|32.81%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|44.01%
|Securitized
|9.14%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|74.25%
|Government
|7.68%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|88.69%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|40.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|89.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMAX % Rank
|US
|11.94%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|96.32%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|61.04%
|SAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|3.89%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|93.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|77.20%
|SAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|27.87%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|61.90%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|61.05%
|SAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|92.34%
|SAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.82%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|3.06%
|SAMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Ventimiglia is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Saratoga Capital Management, LLC (“Saratoga”). Mr. Ventimiglia joined Saratoga full-time in September of 2005. Prior to joining Saratoga full-time, Mr. Ventimiglia interned for the company, working in the sales, marketing, operations and fulfillment departments. Currently, Mr. Ventimiglia helps lead the firm’s sales and marketing, distribution, financial oversight, compliance, and portfolio management functions. He was responsible for developing Saratoga’s economic research reports and managed the build-out of the most recent version of the firm’s asset allocation software, SaratogaSHARP©. In addition to performing his services for Saratoga, Mr. Ventimiglia provided consulting services to BALCONY (the Business & Labor Coalition of New York) from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Ventimiglia received his B.A. from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team and Psi Upsilon Fraternity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Ventimiglia is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Capital Management, LLC and the Saratoga Advantage Trust. He established both of these entities in 1994. Prior to forming Saratoga Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Ventimiglia was a Senior Vice President of Prudential Securities Incorporated. He was also a member of the firm's Operating Council (one of the firm's three governing bodies) and the Service Advisory Council. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was previously National Director of Financial Services for Prudential Securities. The Financial Services Group that reported to Mr. Ventimiglia was responsible for approximately 70% of Prudential's retail client statement assets, and included the following departments: Administration, Corporate Executive Services, Financial Planning and Investment Allocation Strategies, Investment Management Services, Retirement Plan Services, Sales and Marketing, and Training. Mr. Ventimiglia joined Prudential Securities in 1987 as one of the nation's leading financial advisors and served as the founding branch manager of the West Bloomfield, Michigan office. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia was a member of the Prudential Securities Field Managers' Advisory Council. Prior to that, he was with E.F. Hutton for nine years where he held various local and regional sales and management positions, and was a leading financial advisor. In addition, Mr. Ventimiglia served as the Investment Consultant to the American Medical Association (the “AMA”) for eight years. As the AMA’s Investment Consultant, Mr. Ventimiglia assisted the AMA in preparing its investment policy statements, developed investment guidelines for the AMA containing asset allocation recommendations, assisted the AMA in the selection of asset classes and portfolio managers to manage the AMA’s assets, and monitored the AMA’s accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia has also worked with an extensive range of institutional accounts, including State, City, Police and Fire, Taft-Hartley, 401(k), and 403(b) accounts. Mr. Ventimiglia previously acted as one of two co-chairs of BALCONY (the Business and Labor Coalition of New York), he is a member emeritus of the Yale Eye Center Advisory Board, and also served as one of the five members of ARP’s National Policy Committee on Social Security. Mr. Ventimiglia received a B.A. degree and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with High Distinction from Wayne State University. He has been quoted or featured in a variety of publications including: Changing Times, Forbes, Fortune, Institutional Investor, Newsday, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, he has appeared on numerous television and radio shows, and has been a featured speaker at Harvard University and the University of California as well as various industry associations and conference organizations including the Investment Company Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Stephen Ventimiglia is Saratoga Capital Management, LLC's Chief Investment Officer. Prior to co-founding Saratoga, Mr. Ventimiglia served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of a money management firm that was nationally recognized for its asset allocation work. In addition, he was the Chairman of that firm’s Investment Policy Committee. His work was distinguished in a study by USA Today that ranked his company as the number one investment advisory firm in the nation amongst asset allocation firms. Mr. Ventimiglia also managed money for clients at E.F. Hutton & Co. and Prudential Securities. At Prudential Securities, his last firm prior to joining Saratoga, he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and First Vice President. His investment advice and asset allocation work was displayed on Prudential Securities’ national communications system for use by the firm’s portfolio managers and brokers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
