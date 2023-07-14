Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.1%
1 yr return
3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$168 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.3%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 103.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of higher yielding, lower-rated income-producing debt instruments, including corporate obligations, floating rate loans and other debt obligations. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market corporate debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S.
issuers may at times be significant. There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual instruments in which the fund may invest. The fund will invest at least 65%, and may invest up to 100%, of its assets in securities rated below investment grade by the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index or in unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. Such securities are commonly known as “junk bonds” and present greater risks than investment grade debt securities. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.
In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as foreign currency forward contracts, swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with below investment grade fixed income characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its net assets in non-investment grade fixed income securities.
|Period
|SAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|21.92%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|13.31%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|46.12%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|58.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|49.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|60.47%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|59.94%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|21.09%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|75.36%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|71.62%
|SAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|168 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|72.44%
|Number of Holdings
|225
|2
|2736
|72.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.7 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|70.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.25%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|29.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.80%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|69.30%
|Cash
|6.84%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|9.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.35%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|37.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|82.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|70.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|63.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.16%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|65.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.84%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|10.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|57.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|72.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|49.35%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|63.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAHIX % Rank
|US
|85.32%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|18.44%
|Non US
|6.48%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|90.78%
|SAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|38.43%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|51.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|50.75%
|SAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|1.83%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|88.48%
|SAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.57%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|49.43%
|SAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.65%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|37.44%
|SAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2011
10.84
10.8%
Mike serves as a senior portfolio manager with lead portfolio management responsibility for the High Quality High Yield Strategy and the Full Market High Yield Strategy. Mike joined the firm as a leveraged finance research analyst covering financials and has been a senior portfolio manager of the firm since 2007. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, Mike was a senior analyst with Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., covering the telecommunications and cable industries. He was previously vice president and co-head of research at BNY Capital Markets, Inc., where he held responsibility for the telecommunications and consumer related industries. Prior to that he was at Mendham Capital Group as a managing partner in high yield research, where he focused on consumer-related industries. Mike received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware, School of Engineering and an M.B.A. degree from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 19, 2013
8.95
9.0%
James is head of leveraged finance trading, and also serves as a co-portfolio manager for the High Quality High Yield Strategy and the Full Market High Yield Strategy. In addition, he has research responsibilities for the financials industry. Upon joining the firm in 1997 with a background in fixed income analysis and trading, James served as an analyst, co-portfolio manager, and head trader in the mortgage-backed securities group. In 2002, he joined the high yield group as a trader and later was named head of the High Yield Trading team. Prior to joining Seix, James was with Prudential Securities, where he handled corporate, government and mortgage trades as well as settlement and portfolio administration. James received a B.A. degree in Marketing from the University of Delaware and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
