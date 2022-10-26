Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA Global Fixed Income Fund

SAFLX | Fund

$8.52

$762 M

0.00%

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$762 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Global Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

SAFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -15.2% -2.4% 10.77%
1 Yr -1.7% -10.4% -2.5% 89.31%
3 Yr -3.2%* -1.2% 4.2% 98.31%
5 Yr -2.4%* -0.1% 3.7% 98.97%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% 94.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -9.4% -0.6% 1.61%
2021 -0.7% -1.3% 7.0% 99.12%
2020 -0.4% 0.5% 200.9% 99.08%
2019 0.1% -15.5% 3.1% 15.00%
2018 -0.3% -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -15.2% -2.4% 7.69%
1 Yr -1.7% -12.6% -2.5% 74.81%
3 Yr -3.2%* -1.6% 4.2% 96.61%
5 Yr -2.4%* -0.1% 3.7% 98.97%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% 93.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -9.4% -0.6% 1.61%
2021 -0.7% -1.3% 7.0% 99.12%
2020 -0.4% 0.5% 200.9% 99.08%
2019 0.1% -15.5% 3.3% 34.00%
2018 -0.3% 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SAFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAFLX Category Low Category High SAFLX % Rank
Net Assets 762 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 54.20%
Number of Holdings 183 5 7040 90.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M -839 M 6.06 B 26.52%
Weighting of Top 10 27.07% 6.1% 100.0% 45.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 5.99%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 5.66%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 5.55%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.45%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 5.34%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 3.61%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.60%
  8. Canada (Government of) 0.75% 2.95%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.90%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAFLX % Rank
Bonds 		97.74% 36.86% 100.73% 12.12%
Convertible Bonds 		1.47% 0.00% 14.16% 64.39%
Cash 		0.78% -2.75% 67.17% 85.61%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 79.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 75.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 65.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAFLX % Rank
Government 		73.57% 1.71% 97.31% 8.33%
Corporate 		25.63% 0.00% 70.79% 44.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.79% 0.00% 51.02% 84.85%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 50.79% 89.39%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 29.11% 97.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 78.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAFLX % Rank
Non US 		63.79% 26.05% 98.85% 33.33%
US 		33.95% -11.86% 53.57% 42.42%

SAFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.02% 1.81% 75.78%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 0.83% 17.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 50.00%

Sales Fees

SAFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 2.00% 402.00% 72.07%

SAFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAFLX Category Low Category High SAFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.20% 84.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAFLX Category Low Category High SAFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -0.30% 3.10% 98.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SAFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 1999

22.85

22.9%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

