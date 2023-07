Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities and repurchase agreements on such securities. The balance of the Fund’s assets may be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, including corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset backed securities. We consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firms. The Fund may invest in securities that are unrated if we determine that such securities are of investment grade quality. The Fund may also invest in government money market funds or exchange traded funds which invest substantially all of their assets in U.S. government securities.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of all maturities, but expects to limit its average effective duration to one year or less. The average effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022 was 0.1 years. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund’s overall portfolio (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a duration of 1 year will generally decrease by approximately 1%. Conversely, a 1% decline in interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 1% of that security’s market price.