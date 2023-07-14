Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Emerging Markets Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (i.e., emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The Fund intends to purchase securities of companies with small, medium and large market capitalizations in their respective markets that the Sub-Adviser considers to be “value” stocks at the time of investment.

The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the value segments of the approved markets in which the Fund is authorized to invest. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing in companies in countries designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time as approved markets. The Fund is authorized to invest in the following approved markets: Brazil, Chile, China (including China-A shares which are equity securities of companies listed in China, accessible through the Stock Connect program that connects mainland China markets with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), Colombia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, India,

Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The Sub-Adviser may authorize other countries for investment in the future in addition to the approved markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may also continue to hold securities associated with countries that are not listed above as approved markets but had been authorized for investment in the past and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously approved countries. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets investments that are approved market securities.

The Fund's definition of what constitutes a small, medium and large company varies across countries and is based primarily on market capitalization. In each approved market, the companies listed on selected exchanges are ranked based upon their market capitalizations. The minimum market capitalization of any company eligible for purchase is generally $250 million. This threshold will vary with market conditions.

The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Sub-Adviser considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

SAEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -11.0% 30.2% 32.78%
1 Yr 13.0% -12.7% 29.2% 25.35%
3 Yr 6.9%* -17.0% 12.8% 5.43%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 43.12%
10 Yr 0.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 57.18%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -50.1% 7.2% 6.18%
2021 3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 9.43%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.22%
2019 1.4% -4.4% 9.2% 97.58%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 10.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -30.3% 30.2% 31.34%
1 Yr 13.0% -48.9% 29.2% 22.49%
3 Yr 6.9%* -16.3% 12.8% 4.78%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 44.53%
10 Yr 0.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 71.78%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -50.1% 7.2% 6.18%
2021 3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 9.43%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.22%
2019 1.4% -4.4% 9.2% 97.58%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 12.05%

NAV & Total Return History

SAEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAEMX Category Low Category High SAEMX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 717 K 102 B 63.54%
Number of Holdings 1831 10 6734 4.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.7 M 340 K 19.3 B 73.44%
Weighting of Top 10 15.70% 2.8% 71.7% 95.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reliance Industries Ltd 4.58%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 0.90% 110.97% 14.47%
Cash 		0.49% -23.67% 20.19% 83.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 6.07% 18.55%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.03% 55.68% 16.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 93.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 96.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.23% 0.00% 48.86% 8.96%
Basic Materials 		14.85% 0.00% 30.03% 3.84%
Technology 		12.98% 0.00% 47.50% 90.78%
Energy 		10.74% 0.00% 24.80% 2.94%
Industrials 		9.61% 0.00% 43.53% 16.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.43% 0.00% 48.94% 83.23%
Real Estate 		4.66% 0.00% 17.15% 9.35%
Communication Services 		3.04% 0.00% 39.29% 93.34%
Consumer Defense 		2.97% 0.00% 28.13% 90.40%
Healthcare 		2.38% 0.00% 93.26% 75.16%
Utilities 		1.11% 0.00% 39.12% 52.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEMX % Rank
Non US 		99.31% -4.71% 112.57% 11.69%
US 		0.13% -1.60% 104.72% 68.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.88% 0.00% 100.00% 77.79%
Corporate 		9.12% 0.00% 100.00% 15.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 96.92%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 95.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 95.61%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 70.66% 96.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEMX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.59% 27.81% 8.01%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 55.37% 95.55%

SAEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.03% 41.06% 30.47%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 2.00% 40.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 60.70%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 63.41%

Sales Fees

SAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 190.00% 17.11%

SAEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAEMX Category Low Category High SAEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 12.61% 8.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAEMX Category Low Category High SAEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% -1.98% 17.62% 19.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

SAEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

