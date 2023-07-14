To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (i.e., emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The Fund intends to purchase securities of companies with small, medium and large market capitalizations in their respective markets that the Sub-Adviser considers to be “value” stocks at the time of investment.

The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the value segments of the approved markets in which the Fund is authorized to invest. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing in companies in countries designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time as approved markets. The Fund is authorized to invest in the following approved markets: Brazil, Chile, China (including China-A shares which are equity securities of companies listed in China, accessible through the Stock Connect program that connects mainland China markets with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), Colombia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, India,

Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The Sub-Adviser may authorize other countries for investment in the future in addition to the approved markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may also continue to hold securities associated with countries that are not listed above as approved markets but had been authorized for investment in the past and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously approved countries. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets investments that are approved market securities.

The Fund's definition of what constitutes a small, medium and large company varies across countries and is based primarily on market capitalization. In each approved market, the companies listed on selected exchanges are ranked based upon their market capitalizations. The minimum market capitalization of any company eligible for purchase is generally $250 million. This threshold will vary with market conditions.

The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Sub-Adviser considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.