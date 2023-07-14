Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (i.e., emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The Fund intends to purchase securities of companies with small, medium and large market capitalizations in their respective markets that the Sub-Adviser considers to be “value” stocks at the time of investment.
The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the value segments of the approved markets in which the Fund is authorized to invest. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing in companies in countries designated by the Investment Committee of the Sub-Adviser from time to time as approved markets. The Fund is authorized to invest in the following approved markets: Brazil, Chile, China (including China-A shares which are equity securities of companies listed in China, accessible through the Stock Connect program that connects mainland China markets with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), Colombia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, India,
|
Summary Prospectus | 29
Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The Sub-Adviser may authorize other countries for investment in the future in addition to the approved markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may also continue to hold securities associated with countries that are not listed above as approved markets but had been authorized for investment in the past and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously approved countries. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets investments that are approved market securities.
The Fund's definition of what constitutes a small, medium and large company varies across countries and is based primarily on market capitalization. In each approved market, the companies listed on selected exchanges are ranked based upon their market capitalizations. The minimum market capitalization of any company eligible for purchase is generally $250 million. This threshold will vary with market conditions.
The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Sub-Adviser considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
|Period
|SAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|32.78%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|25.35%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|5.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|43.12%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|57.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|6.18%
|2021
|3.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|9.43%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|95.22%
|2019
|1.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|97.58%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|10.10%
|Period
|SAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|31.34%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|22.49%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|4.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|44.53%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|71.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|6.18%
|2021
|3.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|9.43%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|95.22%
|2019
|1.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|97.58%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|12.05%
|SAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|717 K
|102 B
|63.54%
|Number of Holdings
|1831
|10
|6734
|4.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.7 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|73.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.70%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|95.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.44%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|14.47%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|83.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|18.55%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|16.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|93.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.23%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|8.96%
|Basic Materials
|14.85%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|3.84%
|Technology
|12.98%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|90.78%
|Energy
|10.74%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|2.94%
|Industrials
|9.61%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|16.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.43%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.23%
|Real Estate
|4.66%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|9.35%
|Communication Services
|3.04%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|93.34%
|Consumer Defense
|2.97%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|90.40%
|Healthcare
|2.38%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|75.16%
|Utilities
|1.11%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|52.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.31%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|11.69%
|US
|0.13%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|68.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|90.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.79%
|Corporate
|9.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|96.92%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|95.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|95.61%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|96.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAEMX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|8.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|55.37%
|95.55%
|SAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|30.47%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|40.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.70%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|63.41%
|SAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|17.11%
|SAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.17%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|8.85%
|SAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|19.92%
|SAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
