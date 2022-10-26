Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SA Emerging Markets Value Fund

SAELX | Fund

$8.25

$202 M

0.00%

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA Emerging Markets Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

SAELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.0% 30.2% 28.04%
1 Yr -7.6% -12.7% 29.2% 99.11%
3 Yr 0.6%* -17.0% 12.8% 31.20%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 84.10%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 80.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -50.1% 7.2% 24.47%
2021 3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 9.29%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.37%
2019 1.4% -4.4% 9.2% 97.43%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 11.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -30.3% 30.2% 27.41%
1 Yr -7.6% -48.9% 29.2% 92.38%
3 Yr 0.6%* -16.3% 12.8% 32.21%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 84.31%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 77.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -50.1% 7.2% 24.47%
2021 3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 9.29%
2020 -0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 95.37%
2019 1.4% -4.4% 9.2% 97.43%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 13.36%

NAV & Total Return History

SAELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAELX Category Low Category High SAELX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 717 K 102 B 63.54%
Number of Holdings 1831 10 6734 4.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.7 M 340 K 19.3 B 73.44%
Weighting of Top 10 15.70% 2.8% 71.7% 95.14%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAELX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 0.90% 110.97% 14.47%
Cash 		0.49% -23.67% 20.19% 82.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 6.07% 18.55%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.03% 55.68% 15.48%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 63.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 61.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAELX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.23% 0.00% 48.86% 8.96%
Basic Materials 		14.85% 0.00% 30.03% 3.84%
Technology 		12.98% 0.00% 47.50% 90.78%
Energy 		10.74% 0.00% 24.80% 2.94%
Industrials 		9.61% 0.00% 43.53% 16.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.43% 0.00% 48.94% 83.23%
Real Estate 		4.66% 0.00% 17.15% 9.35%
Communication Services 		3.04% 0.00% 39.29% 93.34%
Consumer Defense 		2.97% 0.00% 28.13% 90.40%
Healthcare 		2.38% 0.00% 93.26% 75.16%
Utilities 		1.11% 0.00% 39.12% 52.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAELX % Rank
Non US 		99.31% -4.71% 112.57% 11.69%
US 		0.13% -1.60% 104.72% 68.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAELX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.88% 0.00% 100.00% 77.79%
Corporate 		9.12% 0.00% 100.00% 15.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 65.60%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 59.10%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 59.10%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 70.66% 64.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAELX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.59% 27.81% 7.50%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 55.37% 63.41%

SAELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.03% 41.06% 45.38%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 2.00% 40.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 58.13%

Sales Fees

SAELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 190.00% 16.95%

SAELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAELX Category Low Category High SAELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 82.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAELX Category Low Category High SAELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.07% -1.98% 17.62% 15.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

SAELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

