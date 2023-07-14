Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Spirit of America Income Fund

mutual fund
SACTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SOAIX) Primary C (SACTX) Inst (SOITX)
SACTX (Mutual Fund)

Spirit of America Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SOAIX) Primary C (SACTX) Inst (SOITX)
SACTX (Mutual Fund)

Spirit of America Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SOAIX) Primary C (SACTX) Inst (SOITX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Income Fund

SACTX | Fund

$10.14

$98.7 M

5.85%

$0.59

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$98.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Income Fund

SACTX | Fund

$10.14

$98.7 M

5.85%

$0.59

1.89%

SACTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spirit of America Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spirit of America
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Reilly

Fund Description

The Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of taxable municipal bonds, income producing convertible securities, preferred stocks, high yield U.S. corporate bonds (i.e., “junk bonds”), and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). A CMO is a mortgage-backed bond that separates mortgage pools into different maturity classes. Payments of principal and interest are passed through to each bond issue at varying schedules resulting in bonds with different coupons, effective maturities and sensitivities to interest rates. CMOs issued by U.S. government agencies are backed by agency mortgages, while privately issued CMOs may be backed by either government agency mortgages or private mortgages. The Income Fund may also invest in U.S. government agency securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and federal agencies, including securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), and the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”). Some of these securities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury; the remainder are supported only by the credit of the instrumentality, which may or may not include the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. These also include securities issued by eligible private depository institutions and guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”). High yield bonds are rated below investment grade (BB and lower). The Portfolio Manager seeks out high yield bonds with the potential to offer high current income, generally focusing on high yield bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields. High yield bonds offer high income in an effort to compensate investors for the higher risk of default (failure to make required interest or principal payments). The Income Fund may also invest in higher rated (above BB) bonds. Although the Income Fund expects to maintain a long-weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the Income Fund or on individual securities. Typically, the investments in the Income Fund will be subject to federal income taxation.

The Income Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), equity securities of dividend paying companies and private placements.

Read More

SACTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -37.9% 3.6% 21.76%
1 Yr -8.3% -19.3% 180.4% 96.30%
3 Yr -5.5%* -15.7% 24.5% 88.21%
5 Yr -3.0%* -6.8% 18.1% 91.58%
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 8.6% 93.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -73.4% 112.0% 53.95%
2021 -0.2% -50.9% 15.2% 51.18%
2020 0.6% -10.5% 5.1% 16.35%
2019 1.7% -8.7% 9.7% 56.78%
2018 -1.1% -7.9% 6.7% 61.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -37.9% 3.6% 18.98%
1 Yr -8.3% -21.4% 180.4% 93.09%
3 Yr -5.5%* -15.7% 24.5% 90.74%
5 Yr -3.0%* -6.8% 18.1% 92.49%
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 9.1% 96.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -73.4% 112.0% 53.95%
2021 -0.2% -50.9% 15.2% 51.18%
2020 0.6% -10.5% 5.1% 16.35%
2019 1.7% -8.7% 9.7% 56.78%
2018 -1.1% -7.9% 6.7% 61.27%

NAV & Total Return History

SACTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SACTX Category Low Category High SACTX % Rank
Net Assets 98.7 M 10.4 M 17.1 B 85.71%
Number of Holdings 200 3 3347 13.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.3 M 797 K 1.31 B 13.43%
Weighting of Top 10 23.29% 3.0% 100.0% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TOBACCO SETTLEMENT FING CORP VA 6.706% 5.71%
  2. KANSAS CITY MO SPL OBLIG 7.83% 3.08%
  3. HEALTH CARE AUTH FOR BAPTIST HEALTH ALA 5.5% 2.15%
  4. GEORGIA ST 3.84% 2.03%
  5. MetLife Inc. 9.25% 1.86%
  6. BRICK TWP N J 3.75% 1.81%
  7. MICHIGAN TOB SETTLEMENT FIN AUTH TOB SETTLEMENT ASSET BACKED REV 7.31% 1.74%
  8. MUNICIPAL ELEC AUTH GA 7.055% 1.73%
  9. GLENWOOD ILL 7.03% 1.67%
  10. Chevron Corp 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SACTX % Rank
Bonds 		66.19% 66.19% 179.76% 99.07%
Preferred Stocks 		17.47% 0.00% 17.47% 0.46%
Stocks 		16.24% 0.00% 16.24% 0.46%
Cash 		0.09% -84.13% 6.28% 12.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 88.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 91.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACTX % Rank
Energy 		56.66% 0.00% 56.66% 20.00%
Healthcare 		11.04% 0.00% 11.04% 20.00%
Real Estate 		9.55% 0.00% 9.55% 20.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.77% 0.00% 6.77% 20.00%
Financial Services 		6.20% 6.20% 100.00% 60.00%
Communication Services 		5.70% 0.00% 5.70% 20.00%
Utilities 		4.07% 0.00% 4.07% 20.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACTX % Rank
US 		13.71% 0.00% 13.71% 0.46%
Non US 		2.53% 0.00% 2.53% 0.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACTX % Rank
Municipal 		68.27% 0.00% 100.00% 48.15%
Corporate 		31.52% 0.00% 98.94% 49.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.11% 0.00% 29.85% 16.20%
Securitized 		0.09% 0.00% 4.69% 10.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 88.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 91.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACTX % Rank
US 		66.19% 66.19% 151.83% 99.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.93% 91.67%

SACTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.04% 3.14% 1.90%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.10% 83.33%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

SACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 1.00% 343.00% 12.12%

SACTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SACTX Category Low Category High SACTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.85% 0.00% 19.86% 5.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SACTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SACTX Category Low Category High SACTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.23% 0.42% 5.46% 30.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SACTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SACTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Mark Reilly serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly was previously designated as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly joined Spirit of America Management Corp on November 18, 2015. Prior to joining Spirit of America Management Corp, Mr. Reilly was the head fixed income trader at DLA, the principal underwriter and distributor, from November 2012 until November 17, 2015. He has over 20 years’ experience trading tax-free municipal bonds, taxable municipal bonds, and mortgage backed securities. Mr. Reilly has a Bachelor’s degree in finance from Adelphi University School of Banking and Money Management and began his career in finance in 1993 with DLA. He is a member of Municipal Bond Club of New York and holds several industry registrations, including General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license, and registered principal (Series 23) license.

Douglas Revello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×