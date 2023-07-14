Home
Trending ETFs

SACFX (Mutual Fund)

SACFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund

SACFX | Fund

$8.56

$49.5 M

1.14%

$0.10

1.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$49.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SACFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spirit of America Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spirit of America
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Revello

Fund Description

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). Typically, municipal bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and/or other instrumentalities. The portfolio manager seeks out municipal bonds with the potential to offer high current income, generally focusing on municipal bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields. Although the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund tends to maintain a long-weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund or on individual securities.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in high yield municipal bonds and “private activity” bonds that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by the Fund to be of comparable quality (i.e., “junk bonds”). The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest a portion of its total assets in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the AMT. For Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund investors subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations and, as such, a portion of the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest a portion of its total assets in municipal bonds that finance projects such as those relating to utilities, transportation, health care, housing and education, and a portion of its total assets in industrial development bonds.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other debt obligations, including two types of municipal bonds known as tobacco settlement revenue bonds and tobacco bonds subject to a state’s appropriation pledge (“Tobacco Bonds”).

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in municipal lease agreements and certificates of participation. Municipal leases are used by state and local governments to obtain financing to acquire land, equipment or facilities. Certificates of participation represent a proportionate interest in payments made under municipal lease obligations.

The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may invest in other types of fixed income instruments including securities issues by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are municipal bonds. The Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund may also invest in private placements. At times, the Municipal Tax Free Bond Fund’s holdings may be focused on a particular state or geographic region.

Read More

SACFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SACFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 17.30%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 52.67%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 58.76%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 78.12%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 90.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SACFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -76.8% 4.7% 45.01%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 76.17%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 77.14%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 87.01%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 57.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SACFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 17.30%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 49.39%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 59.32%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 79.17%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 89.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SACFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -76.8% 4.7% 45.06%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 76.17%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 77.08%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 87.20%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 58.88%

NAV & Total Return History

SACFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SACFX Category Low Category High SACFX % Rank
Net Assets 49.5 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 94.85%
Number of Holdings 181 1 14000 62.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.79 M -317 M 8.64 B 88.60%
Weighting of Top 10 15.52% 2.4% 101.7% 57.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MUNSTER IND ECONOMIC DEV REV 5.12% 2.97%
  2. NEW YORK N Y CITY INDL DEV AGY REV 5% 2.22%
  3. ORLANDO FLA CAP IMPT SPL REV 5% 2.08%
  4. SPOKANE WASH PUB FACS DIST HOTEL MOTEL & SALES USE TAX REV 5% 2.05%
  5. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA SCH BRD CTFS PARTN 4% 2.04%
  6. ILLINOIS FIN AUTH REV 4% 1.79%
  7. NEW YORK ST MTG AGY HOMEOWNER MTG REV 3.75% 1.50%
  8. NEVADA SYS HIGHER ED CTFS PARTN 4% 1.46%
  9. MICHIGAN ST HSG DEV AUTH RENTAL HSG REV 4.5% 1.33%
  10. CALIFORNIA ST PUB WKS BRD LEASE REV 5% 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SACFX % Rank
Bonds 		99.17% 65.51% 150.86% 44.05%
Cash 		0.83% -50.86% 33.96% 54.75%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 4.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 1.39%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 2.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 1.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACFX % Rank
Municipal 		99.17% 44.39% 100.00% 41.20%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.83% 0.00% 33.95% 57.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 1.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 3.13%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 19.39%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 7.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SACFX % Rank
US 		99.17% 37.86% 142.23% 20.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 75.06%

SACFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SACFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.02% 6.50% 1.47%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 95.43%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

SACFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.25% 5.00% 7.48%

Trading Fees

SACFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SACFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 283.00% 25.61%

SACFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SACFX Category Low Category High SACFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 4.45% 83.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SACFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SACFX Category Low Category High SACFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -0.53% 5.33% 83.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SACFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SACFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Revello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.

Mark Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Mark Reilly serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly was previously designated as a Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reilly joined Spirit of America Management Corp on November 18, 2015. Prior to joining Spirit of America Management Corp, Mr. Reilly was the head fixed income trader at DLA, the principal underwriter and distributor, from November 2012 until November 17, 2015. He has over 20 years’ experience trading tax-free municipal bonds, taxable municipal bonds, and mortgage backed securities. Mr. Reilly has a Bachelor’s degree in finance from Adelphi University School of Banking and Money Management and began his career in finance in 1993 with DLA. He is a member of Municipal Bond Club of New York and holds several industry registrations, including General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license, and registered principal (Series 23) license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

