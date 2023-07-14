Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$582 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SABTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Sub-Adviser”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Fund’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Sub-Adviser’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Sub-Adviser’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The Fund is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable equity securities of large and mid cap U.S. companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Sub-Adviser, that the Sub-Adviser believes are “value” stocks at the time of investment.

The Sub-Adviser generally considers large and mid cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the highest 90% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than or equal to the 1,000th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization threshold. Under the Sub-Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization of an eligible company would be approximately $8.2 billion or above. This dollar amount will vary due to market conditions. The Fund has a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. securities.

The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization weighted approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of the issuer, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Fund may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the U.S. market. The Sub-Adviser may overweight certain stocks, including smaller companies, lower relative price stocks and/or higher profitability stocks within the large-cap value and mid-cap value segments of the U.S. market. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Sub-Adviser may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Sub-Adviser uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

Summary Prospectus  |  15

The Sub-Adviser may also increase or reduce the Fund’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum. In addition, the Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

SABTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 46.07%
1 Yr 3.8% -58.6% 197.5% 53.59%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 28.67%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 52.66%
10 Yr 2.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 48.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -65.1% 22.3% 60.15%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.85%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.17%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 55.10%
2018 -4.4% -9.4% 3.1% 76.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 43.71%
1 Yr 3.8% -58.6% 197.5% 51.44%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 28.51%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 64.73%
10 Yr 2.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 80.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SABTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -65.1% 22.3% 60.15%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.94%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.08%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 55.10%
2018 -4.4% -8.9% 3.3% 85.57%

NAV & Total Return History

SABTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SABTX Category Low Category High SABTX % Rank
Net Assets 582 M 1 M 151 B 57.33%
Number of Holdings 312 2 1727 5.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 61.49%
Weighting of Top 10 21.85% 5.0% 99.2% 77.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pfizer Inc 3.11%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.55%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.45%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 2.23%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.12%
  6. ConocoPhillips 2.06%
  7. Intel Corp 2.04%
  8. Chevron Corp 1.99%
  9. AT&T Inc 1.72%
  10. Bank of America Corp 1.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SABTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 28.02% 125.26% 18.39%
Cash 		0.30% -88.20% 71.98% 78.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 45.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 42.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 43.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 44.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SABTX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.00% 0.00% 58.05% 41.25%
Healthcare 		16.97% 0.00% 30.08% 58.00%
Energy 		12.58% 0.00% 54.00% 6.60%
Industrials 		11.26% 0.00% 42.76% 55.53%
Technology 		9.79% 0.00% 54.02% 57.59%
Communication Services 		8.91% 0.00% 26.58% 9.32%
Basic Materials 		7.86% 0.00% 21.69% 6.11%
Consumer Defense 		6.26% 0.00% 34.10% 77.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.61% 0.00% 22.74% 52.97%
Real Estate 		0.46% 0.00% 90.54% 80.86%
Utilities 		0.29% 0.00% 27.04% 88.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SABTX % Rank
US 		98.09% 24.51% 121.23% 19.54%
Non US 		1.61% 0.00% 41.42% 71.43%

SABTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.04% 45.41% 48.11%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 36.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 49.69%

Sales Fees

SABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SABTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 488.00% 2.23%

SABTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SABTX Category Low Category High SABTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 76.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SABTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SABTX Category Low Category High SABTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -1.51% 4.28% 55.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SABTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SABTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

