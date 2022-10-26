Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$636 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SAALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|32.29%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|91.89%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|80.59%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|73.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|41.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|26.78%
|2021
|7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|52.95%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|62.39%
|2019
|3.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|85.88%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|35.51%
|Period
|SAALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|30.07%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|84.76%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|81.09%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|78.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|38.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|26.86%
|2021
|7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|53.41%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|62.31%
|2019
|3.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|85.88%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|61.13%
|SAALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|636 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|59.51%
|Number of Holdings
|960
|2
|4154
|5.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|188 M
|288 K
|270 B
|61.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.52%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|58.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAALX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|27.16%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|71.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|64.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|63.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|62.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|61.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAALX % Rank
|Technology
|26.80%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|14.54%
|Healthcare
|14.18%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|58.75%
|Financial Services
|11.92%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|79.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.90%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|21.61%
|Industrials
|10.44%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|32.34%
|Communication Services
|7.97%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|57.99%
|Consumer Defense
|7.58%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|29.60%
|Energy
|3.40%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|64.69%
|Utilities
|3.06%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|24.89%
|Basic Materials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|49.16%
|Real Estate
|0.18%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAALX % Rank
|US
|98.83%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|15.38%
|Non US
|0.79%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|79.14%
|SAALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|61.69%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|38.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|62.11%
|SAALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|0.89%
|SAALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|80.91%
|SAALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|47.13%
|SAALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$3.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...