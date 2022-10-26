Home
Trending ETFs

SAALX (Mutual Fund)

SAALX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$636 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SAALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SA U.S. Core Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

SAALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% 32.29%
1 Yr 0.6% -55.6% 38.6% 91.89%
3 Yr 0.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 80.59%
5 Yr -0.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 73.51%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 41.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -64.5% 28.9% 26.78%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.95%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 62.39%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.88%
2018 -2.3% -13.5% 12.6% 35.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% 30.07%
1 Yr 0.6% -55.6% 40.3% 84.76%
3 Yr 0.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 81.09%
5 Yr -0.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 78.39%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 38.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -64.5% 28.9% 26.86%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 53.41%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 62.31%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.88%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 61.13%

NAV & Total Return History

SAALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAALX Category Low Category High SAALX % Rank
Net Assets 636 M 177 K 1.21 T 59.51%
Number of Holdings 960 2 4154 5.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 188 M 288 K 270 B 61.59%
Weighting of Top 10 29.52% 1.8% 106.2% 58.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.57%
  3. DFA US Micro Cap I 4.03%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.63%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.61%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 1.56%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.39%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.37%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAALX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.00% 130.24% 27.16%
Cash 		0.38% -102.29% 100.00% 71.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 64.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 63.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 62.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 61.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAALX % Rank
Technology 		26.80% 0.00% 48.94% 14.54%
Healthcare 		14.18% 0.00% 60.70% 58.75%
Financial Services 		11.92% 0.00% 55.59% 79.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.90% 0.00% 30.33% 21.61%
Industrials 		10.44% 0.00% 29.90% 32.34%
Communication Services 		7.97% 0.00% 27.94% 57.99%
Consumer Defense 		7.58% 0.00% 47.71% 29.60%
Energy 		3.40% 0.00% 41.64% 64.69%
Utilities 		3.06% 0.00% 20.91% 24.89%
Basic Materials 		2.57% 0.00% 25.70% 49.16%
Real Estate 		0.18% 0.00% 31.91% 85.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAALX % Rank
US 		98.83% 0.00% 127.77% 15.38%
Non US 		0.79% 0.00% 32.38% 79.14%

SAALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 49.27% 61.69%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 62.11%

Sales Fees

SAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 496.00% 0.89%

SAALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAALX Category Low Category High SAALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 80.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAALX Category Low Category High SAALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -54.00% 6.06% 47.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

