Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

22.0%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$8.03 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 266.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RYWVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Emerging Markets 2x Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Harder

Fund Description

RYWVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.0% -73.5% 874.2% 44.38%
1 Yr 16.0% -66.0% 710.5% 58.33%
3 Yr -7.2%* -55.6% 84.9% 85.37%
5 Yr -5.8%* -61.9% 32.1% 72.33%
10 Yr -0.8%* -34.6% 42.5% 83.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -91.0% 202.7% 47.31%
2021 -20.3% -54.6% 63.8% 92.81%
2020 13.2% -70.3% 68.6% 20.73%
2019 10.2% -19.5% 35.0% 40.63%
2018 -7.6% -23.8% 10.9% 78.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.0% -83.8% 874.2% 30.18%
1 Yr 16.0% -90.8% 710.5% 38.69%
3 Yr -7.2%* -55.3% 52.5% 82.72%
5 Yr -5.8%* -52.7% 38.2% 75.32%
10 Yr -0.8%* -45.7% 50.5% 84.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYWVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -91.0% 202.7% 47.31%
2021 -20.3% -54.6% 63.8% 92.81%
2020 13.2% -70.3% 68.6% 20.73%
2019 10.2% -19.5% 35.0% 40.63%
2018 -7.6% -23.8% 10.9% 78.71%

NAV & Total Return History

RYWVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYWVX Category Low Category High RYWVX % Rank
Net Assets 8.03 M 800 K 18.2 B 85.80%
Number of Holdings 59 6 2041 50.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 M 765 K 28.4 B 98.16%
Weighting of Top 10 40.20% 12.6% 139.5% 74.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  2. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  3. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  4. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  5. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  6. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  7. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  8. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  9. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%
  10. Bny Mellon Emerging Markets 50 Adr Index 11.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYWVX % Rank
Cash 		59.69% -217.86% 110.87% 12.88%
Stocks 		53.79% -10.88% 300.00% 80.37%
Preferred Stocks 		1.23% 0.00% 5.99% 4.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 73.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 74.23%
Other 		-14.71% -15.63% 199.03% 99.39%

RYWVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.74% 5.55% 39.38%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 0.95% 92.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 64.84%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 80.00%

Sales Fees

RYWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYWVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 266.00% 0.00% 266.00% 100.00%

RYWVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYWVX Category Low Category High RYWVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 85.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYWVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYWVX Category Low Category High RYWVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -2.77% 2.92% 19.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYWVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYWVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

