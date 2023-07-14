Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

mutual fund
RYVPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.53 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (RYVPX) Primary C (RVPCX) Inst (RVPIX) Inv (RVPHX)
RYVPX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.53 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (RYVPX) Primary C (RVPCX) Inst (RVPIX) Inv (RVPHX)
RYVPX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.53 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (RYVPX) Primary C (RVPCX) Inst (RVPIX) Inv (RVPHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

RYVPX | Fund

$6.53

$193 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.2%

1 yr return

18.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.6%

Net Assets

$193 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

RYVPX | Fund

$6.53

$193 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.51%

RYVPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James (Chip) Skinner

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion that Royce believes have above-average growth prospects. Royce also considers the extent to which such companies are trading below its estimate of their current worth and/or have the potential for higher internal rates of return or improved profit margins. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with market capitalizations of more than $7.5 billion. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYVPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -21.9% 50.1% 8.25%
1 Yr 18.3% -72.8% 36.6% 10.42%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 75.69%
5 Yr -11.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 91.85%
10 Yr -8.8%* -23.2% 11.9% 96.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -82.1% 547.9% 72.35%
2021 -11.3% -69.3% 196.9% 87.07%
2020 10.4% -28.2% 32.1% 33.87%
2019 4.5% -3.2% 9.3% 61.88%
2018 -8.9% -14.5% 20.4% 98.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -24.8% 50.1% 8.08%
1 Yr 18.3% -72.8% 36.6% 10.08%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 75.69%
5 Yr -11.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 92.58%
10 Yr -8.8%* -20.1% 12.6% 98.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -82.1% 547.9% 72.35%
2021 -11.3% -69.3% 196.9% 87.07%
2020 10.4% -28.2% 32.1% 33.87%
2019 4.5% -3.2% 9.3% 61.88%
2018 -8.9% -14.5% 20.4% 98.86%

NAV & Total Return History

RYVPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYVPX Category Low Category High RYVPX % Rank
Net Assets 193 M 183 K 28 B 73.08%
Number of Holdings 97 6 1336 48.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.4 M 59 K 2.7 B 74.75%
Weighting of Top 10 20.21% 5.9% 100.0% 61.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  2. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  3. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  4. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  5. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  6. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  7. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  8. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  9. InMode Ltd 3.22%
  10. InMode Ltd 3.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.27% 77.52% 101.30% 66.89%
Cash 		3.72% -1.30% 22.49% 27.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 88.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 89.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 88.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVPX % Rank
Technology 		34.31% 2.91% 75.51% 9.03%
Healthcare 		26.53% 0.00% 47.90% 17.73%
Industrials 		15.95% 0.00% 36.64% 64.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.91% 0.00% 40.68% 94.31%
Financial Services 		5.78% 0.00% 42.95% 61.71%
Basic Materials 		3.88% 0.00% 10.30% 26.59%
Communication Services 		3.37% 0.00% 15.31% 29.43%
Consumer Defense 		2.75% 0.00% 13.56% 72.74%
Real Estate 		0.51% 0.00% 15.31% 70.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 91.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 98.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVPX % Rank
US 		78.61% 67.06% 99.56% 95.82%
Non US 		17.66% 0.00% 26.08% 3.34%

RYVPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.05% 27.56% 26.78%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 91.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 63.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RYVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 3.00% 439.00% 47.67%

RYVPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYVPX Category Low Category High RYVPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 90.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYVPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYVPX Category Low Category High RYVPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -4.08% 1.10% 83.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYVPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYVPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James (Chip) Skinner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Skinner is a portfolio manager at Royce & Associates, LLC, his employer since 2002. Previously Vice President of Institutional Sales at JP Morgan Chase (since 2000). Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded and managed a small cap-focused hedge fund for Accrete Capital, LLC. From 1994 to 2000, he worked for Merrill Lynch/Mercury Asset Mgmt as managing director and senior portfolio manager. Skinner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×