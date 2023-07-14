Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$118 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.5%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies that Royce believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce focuses on companies that it believes also possess financial strength, a strong business model, and the ability to generate and effectively allocate excess free cash flow.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RYVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|23.87%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|17.85%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|46.45%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|62.86%
|10 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|82.22%
* Annualized
|RYVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYVFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|118 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|76.39%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|10
|1551
|57.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.3 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|77.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.46%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|45.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYVFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.70%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|72.02%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|26.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|88.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|86.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|88.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|88.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYVFX % Rank
|Technology
|21.89%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|2.19%
|Financial Services
|21.88%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|60.61%
|Industrials
|19.51%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|33.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.10%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|16.19%
|Healthcare
|8.53%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|19.69%
|Energy
|4.67%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|77.90%
|Consumer Defense
|2.37%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|76.59%
|Communication Services
|2.14%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|58.21%
|Real Estate
|1.01%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|90.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.90%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|97.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|97.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYVFX % Rank
|US
|92.46%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|73.97%
|Non US
|4.24%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|37.53%
|RYVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|27.07%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|RYVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RYVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|87.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|55.31%
|RYVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYVFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.29%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|90.79%
|RYVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RYVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYVFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|79.82%
|RYVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Mr. Kaplan has been portfolio manager since 2011 and was previously assistant portfolio manager (2005-2011). His employer at Royce since 2000. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 12 years with Prudential Financial, most recently as a managing director and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
