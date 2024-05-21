Home
Royce Small-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
RYVFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.32 -0.04 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Investor (RVVHX)
Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Small-Cap Value Fund

RYVFX | Fund

$10.32

$132 M

-

1.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

27.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

Net Assets

$132 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYVFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce focuses on companies that it believes also possess financial strength, a strong business model, and the ability to generate and effectively allocate excess free cash flow.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYVFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 27.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 5.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.3%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 5.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 16.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -15.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 21.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 -10.1% N/A N/A N/A
2019 14.5% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 27.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 5.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.3%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 5.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 26.1% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -10.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 28.2% N/A N/A N/A
2020 -6.5% N/A N/A N/A
2019 18.2% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RYVFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYVFX Category Low Category High RYVFX % Rank
Net Assets 132 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 84 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 17.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shoe Carnival Inc 1.96%
  2. PulteGroup Inc 1.94%
  3. M/I Homes Inc 1.84%
  4. ePlus Inc 1.76%
  5. Evercore Inc 1.75%
  6. Caleres Inc 1.73%
  7. Bloomin' Brands Inc 1.72%
  8. ArcBest Corp 1.72%
  9. SM Energy Co 1.64%
  10. Barrett Business Services Inc 1.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.42% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.29% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYVFX % Rank
US 		98.29% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RYVFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RYVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RYVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RYVFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYVFX Category Low Category High RYVFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYVFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYVFX Category Low Category High RYVFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYVFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RYVFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

